The yen is theoretically gaining support, but for now this remains only a possibility, with everything depending on the actions of the Japanese government and the BoJ. The rate currently stands at 158.15. Discover more in our analysis for 6 October 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Core inflation is approaching the 2.0% target level

The risk of foreign exchange intervention is gradually increasing

The fundamental backdrop is gradually becoming less positive for the USD

USDJPY forecast for 6 October 2026: 158.85 and 157.55

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 6 October 2026 shows that the market situation for the USDJPY pair remains mixed: the dollar is supported by high US Treasury yields, but the yen has gained significant factors that could support appreciation. At this stage, the USDJPY rate is testing the 158.15 level.

The Bank of Japan is preparing the ground for another rate hike. According to some reports, BoJ officials may confirm at the October meeting that core inflation has approached the 2.0% target level. This fuels expectations of an interest rate hike in December, while rising consumer and wholesale prices, wages, and oil prices further increase the likelihood of additional BoJ monetary policy tightening.

Tokyo and Washington have previously agreed to continue coordinating their approach to the foreign exchange market, while Japanese authorities have stressed their readiness to respond to excessive yen weakness. Against this backdrop, the risk of currency intervention is gradually increasing.

Fed policy has become less aggressive in the short term. Following weak US employment data, the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in October fell to around 23.0%, from 71.0% a week earlier. For the USDJPY pair, this reduces support for the dollar, although high long-term Treasury yields are still offsetting this factor.

The USDJPY forecast for 6 October takes into account that the fundamental backdrop is gradually becoming less positive for the USD. High US yields are still supporting the dollar, but expectations of further BoJ rate hikes, rising Japanese inflation, and the persistent risk of currency intervention are creating an increasing number of factors in favour of the yen.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is trading around 158.15. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it may continue the upward wave as the pattern signal develops, with the first upside target at 158.85.

At the same time, the USDJPY forecast also takes into account another possible scenario. The pair may form a corrective wave and head towards 157.55 before resuming its upward momentum.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 158.85 and 160.00

Key support levels: 157.55 and 156.80





USDJPY trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the 158.85 resistance level would confirm increasing buying pressure and create conditions for opening long positions.

Current price: 158.15

Entry level: 158.85

Take profit: 160.00

Stop loss: 158.55

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 7 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish USDJPY scenario would be stronger expectations of an imminent rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Hawkish signals from the regulator would support the yen and push the pair lower again. Additional risks include a possible decline in US Treasury yields and potential intervention by the Japanese government.

Summary

The yen remains under pressure from a stronger USD, but this pressure could ease soon as the risk of currency intervention gradually increases. Meanwhile, USDJPY technical analysis suggests a rise towards 158.85.

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