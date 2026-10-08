The USDJPY pair retains upside potential amid uncertainty over the BoJ’s future actions, with the rate currently standing at 158.20. Find out more in our analysis for 8 October 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Real wages in Japan rose by 1.5% year-on-year in August

Disagreements persist within the BoJ over further interest rate hikes

USDJPY forecast for 8 October 2026: 159.30

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate continues to trend upwards, although buyers have so far failed to gain a foothold above the 158.35 resistance level. Fresh macroeconomic data from Japan is supporting the yen, with real wages rising by 1.5% year-on-year in August, marking the eighth consecutive month of growth. This is the longest period of rising real incomes in nearly a decade, indicating stronger domestic demand.

However, the yen’s potential to strengthen remains limited by disagreements within the Bank of Japan over further interest rate hikes. Even the most cautious policymakers are beginning to acknowledge persistent inflationary pressures, but the market is not yet convinced that the BoJ is ready to accelerate monetary tightening. The potential expansion of fiscal stimulus is putting additional pressure on the yen, with the government considering a supplementary budget to support the economy. Analysts warn that such a move could exacerbate the currency’s long-term weakness.

The USDJPY forecast for 8 October 2026 indicates potential for further gains.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY pair has consolidated above the upper boundary of the descending channel and remains above the EMA-65. Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests renewed growth towards 159.30.

Indicator analysis points to continued upside potential for the USDJPY pair. The Stochastic Oscillator rebounded from its support line and formed a bullish crossover, potentially signalling fresh upward momentum. A decisive breakout above the 158.35 resistance level would provide an additional bullish signal.

Nevertheless, the risk of a renewed decline remains. A breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel and consolidation below 157.65 would signal a further decline in USDJPY and invalidate the current bullish scenario.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: M30 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 158.35 and 158.95

Key support levels: 157.75 and 156.95





USDJPY trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

Сonsolidation above the local resistance level at 158.35 would confirm increasing bullish momentum and open the way for further gains towards 159.30.

Current price: 158.20

Entry level: 158.35

Take profit: 159.35

Stop loss: 158.05

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 9 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the bullish USDJPY scenario is buyers’ failure to consolidate above the 158.35 resistance level, which could trigger a downward correction. Rising expectations of a BoJ rate hike would add to pressure on the pair, particularly amid sustained growth in Japan’s real wages.

Summary

The USDJPY forecast for today, 8 October 2026, indicates potential for further gains following a decisive breakout above the 158.35 resistance level, with the nearest target for buyers at 159.30.

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