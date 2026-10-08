The USDJPY pair retains upside potential amid uncertainty over the BoJ’s future actions, with the rate currently standing at 158.20. Find out more in our analysis for 8 October 2026.
The USDJPY rate continues to trend upwards, although buyers have so far failed to gain a foothold above the 158.35 resistance level. Fresh macroeconomic data from Japan is supporting the yen, with real wages rising by 1.5% year-on-year in August, marking the eighth consecutive month of growth. This is the longest period of rising real incomes in nearly a decade, indicating stronger domestic demand.
However, the yen’s potential to strengthen remains limited by disagreements within the Bank of Japan over further interest rate hikes. Even the most cautious policymakers are beginning to acknowledge persistent inflationary pressures, but the market is not yet convinced that the BoJ is ready to accelerate monetary tightening. The potential expansion of fiscal stimulus is putting additional pressure on the yen, with the government considering a supplementary budget to support the economy. Analysts warn that such a move could exacerbate the currency’s long-term weakness.
The USDJPY forecast for 8 October 2026 indicates potential for further gains.
The USDJPY pair has consolidated above the upper boundary of the descending channel and remains above the EMA-65. Today’s USDJPY forecast suggests renewed growth towards 159.30.
Indicator analysis points to continued upside potential for the USDJPY pair. The Stochastic Oscillator rebounded from its support line and formed a bullish crossover, potentially signalling fresh upward momentum. A decisive breakout above the 158.35 resistance level would provide an additional bullish signal.
Nevertheless, the risk of a renewed decline remains. A breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel and consolidation below 157.65 would signal a further decline in USDJPY and invalidate the current bullish scenario.
Trading scenario (Buy Stop)
Сonsolidation above the local resistance level at 158.35 would confirm increasing bullish momentum and open the way for further gains towards 159.30.
The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 9 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).
The main risk to the bullish USDJPY scenario is buyers’ failure to consolidate above the 158.35 resistance level, which could trigger a downward correction. Rising expectations of a BoJ rate hike would add to pressure on the pair, particularly amid sustained growth in Japan’s real wages.
The USDJPY forecast for today, 8 October 2026, indicates potential for further gains following a decisive breakout above the 158.35 resistance level, with the nearest target for buyers at 159.30.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.