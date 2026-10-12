The USDJPY pair retains upside potential amid a record rise in government bond yields, with the rate currently standing at 158.40. Discover more in our analysis for 12 October 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Most Federal Reserve members favour further monetary policy tightening

Yields on 30-year US Treasuries have reached 5.618%, their highest level since 2000

USDJPY forecast for 12 October 2026: 160.25

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY currency pair retains the potential to extend its upward movement, as the US dollar is supported by the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy and high US government bond yields. At the same time, the dollar's potential for further strengthening is limited by the gradual normalisation of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy and persistent risks of currency intervention by the Japanese authorities.

On 16 September, the Fed raised the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.75–4.00%. The decision was driven by persistent inflationary pressure, resilient consumer demand, and sustained investment activity among US companies. Minutes of the September meeting, published on 8 October, showed that the regulator was open to further policy tightening before the end of the year, although it did not view successive rate hikes as inevitable.

The Japanese authorities' readiness to counter excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market remains a constraint on further USDJPY gains. On 9 October, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that movements in the yen and inflation needed to be monitored closely. Given previous currency interventions, such statements increase the likelihood of sharp corrective moves if the Japanese currency weakens further.

The USDJPY forecast for 12 October 2026 points to the potential for further gains.

Technical outlook

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair has formed resistance at 158.45, while the nearest support lies around 156.65. On the daily D1 timeframe, the key support level is located at 155.30, with resistance near 159.00. The broader trend remains bullish, although the price is currently consolidating within a sideways range. A breakout above its upper boundary followed by sustained trading above the resistance level would open the door for a renewed upward movement, with the nearest target at 160.25.

An alternative scenario suggests a short-term downward correction, during which the USDJPY rate could decline towards the 156.65 support level. If buyers defend this mark, the price could recover, and the overall uptrend could continue.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 158.45 and 159.00

Key support levels: 156.65 and 155.30





USDJPY trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

Sustained trading above the 158.45 resistance level would confirm increased buying pressure and create conditions for opening long positions.

Current price: 158.40

Entry level: 158.55

Stop loss: 158.15

Take profit: 160.25

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 13 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to the bullish USDJPY scenario are possible currency interventions by the Japanese authorities, tighter monetary policy from the Bank of Japan, and falling US government bond yields. Weaker US economic indicators and a softer tone from the Federal Reserve could add to pressure on the pair.

Summary

In the short term, the USDJPY pair retains the potential for further gains, bolstered by a strong US dollar and the substantial interest rate differential between the US and Japan. The main scenario suggests a breakout above the 158.45 resistance level and a continued rise towards 160.25.

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