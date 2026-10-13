The yen continues to lose ground ahead of the BoJ meeting, increasing the risk of intervention. The USDJPY rate currently stands at 158.30. Discover more in our analysis for 13 October 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Inflation in Japan keeps the prospect of a BoJ rate hike alive

Concerns about intervention could trigger rapid strengthening of the Japanese currency

USDJPY forecast for 13 October 2026: 159.00

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 13 October 2026 shows that the outlook for the USDJPY pair remains mixed, but further arguments are emerging in favour of a stronger yen: Japanese inflation remains high, while the dollar is under pressure from declining US bond yields. At this stage, the USDJPY pair is testing the 158.30 level.

Inflation in Japan keeps the prospect of a BoJ rate hike alive. In September, wholesale prices rose by 6.8% year-on-year, compared to 7.6% in August. Although the pace of growth slowed, import prices in yen surged by 24.5%, increasing cost pressures on companies. This supports expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the Bank of Japan.

In September, the Japanese regulator raised its interest rate to 1.25%, the highest level in 31 years. The next meeting will take place on 29–30 October, and investors will look for signals about the timing of further hikes. Tighter policy generally supports the yen and creates downside risks for the USDJPY pair.

The Japanese authorities have previously coordinated with the US to curb excessive fluctuations in the yen. If its depreciation once again becomes sharp and disorderly, concerns about intervention could trigger rapid strengthening of the Japanese currency.

Today's USDJPY forecast takes into account that high Japanese wholesale prices and expectations of further BoJ rate hikes are supporting the JPY, while falling US yields are weakening the dollar. US inflation data will be the main short-term factor, as the figures could shift expectations regarding the Federal Reserve and determine the pair's next direction.

Technical outlook

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the price has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is trading around 158.30. Since the price remains within an ascending channel, it could continue its upward trajectory as the pattern's signal plays out, with the first upside target at 159.00.

However, the USDJPY forecast also considers another possible scenario in which the pair could form a corrective wave and head towards 157.90 before resuming the uptrend.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 159.00 and 160.25

Key support levels: 157.90 and 155.30





USDJPY trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

Consolidation above the 159.00 resistance level would confirm increasing buying pressure and create conditions for opening long positions.

Current price: 158.30

Entry level: 159.00

Stop loss: 158.70

Take profit: 160.25

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:4

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 14 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risks to the bullish USDJPY scenario include possible currency interventions by the Japanese authorities, tighter monetary policy from the Bank of Japan and falling US government bond yields. Weaker US economic indicators and a softer tone from the Fed could add to pressure on the pair.

Summary

US inflation data will be the main short-term factor: the figures could change expectations regarding the Federal Reserve and determine the pair's next direction. Meanwhile, USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards 159.00.

Open Account