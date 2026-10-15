The yen made another attempt to strengthen, forming a corrective wave in response to US CPI data. The rate currently stands at 158.00. Find out more in our analysis for 15 October 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The CPI rose to 3.7% year-on-year in September, up from 3.4% in August

If price growth becomes sustained, the BoJ will have more grounds for further interest rate hikes

USDJPY forecast for 15 October 2026: 159.00

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis for 15 October 2026 shows that recent signals from the Bank of Japan are improving the outlook for the yen. At the same time, high US inflation is supporting the dollar and maintaining the risk of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Bank of Japan is leaving the door open to further rate hikes. BoJ board member Junko Koeda said the regulator should not be overly cautious about tightening policy. The interest rate currently stands at 1.25%, while the 29–30 October meeting may provide new signals on the timing of the next increase, potentially supporting the yen.

US inflation is strengthening the dollar's position. September CPI rose to 3.7% year-on-year from 3.4% in August, against a forecast of 3.6%. Core inflation also accelerated to 2.6%. These figures heighten concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to maintain restrictive policy for longer or raise interest rates.

According to Koeda, the weak yen, strong global demand for artificial intelligence technologies, and tensions in the Middle East are increasing costs for Japanese companies. If price growth becomes sustained, the BoJ will have more grounds for further rate hikes.

The risk of currency intervention remains a significant constraint on USDJPY gains. Japanese authorities have previously warned that they are prepared to respond to excessive fluctuations in the yen. Therefore, even with a strong dollar, a sharp weakening of the Japanese currency could raise fears of intervention and quickly shift market sentiment.

Today's USDJPY forecast takes into account that accelerating US inflation supports the dollar, while more hawkish BoJ rhetoric increases the likelihood of yen appreciation. Key factors for the pair remain further signals from the Federal Reserve, expectations for the Bank of Japan's interest rate and the risk of currency intervention by Tokyo.

Technical outlook

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the price has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is hovering around 158.00. Since quotes remain within an ascending channel, they may continue their upward wave as the pattern's signal plays out, with the first upside target at 159.00.

However, the USDJPY forecast also considers an alternative market scenario in which the pair could form a corrective wave and move towards 157.60 before resuming its uptrend.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: upward

Key resistance levels: 158.40 and 159.00

Key support levels: 157.60 and 157.05





USDJPY trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above 158.40 would signal continued upward momentum and an opportunity to open long positions.

Current price: 158.00

Entry level: 158.40

Stop loss: 158.10

Take profit: 159.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The risk to the bullish scenario comes from potential yen appreciation amid the BoJ's stance and falling oil prices, which could weaken the USD. An additional factor will be the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Summary

The yen attempted to regain ground following the release of US economic data, but the momentum proved insufficient. USDJPY technical analysis suggests growth towards 159.00 following a correction.

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