The USDJPY rate continues to decline amid expectations of monetary policy tightening by the BoJ. The rate currently stands at 158.09. For more details, see our analysis for 21 October 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

According to a Reuters poll, most economists expect the BoJ to raise interest rates in December

The 158.05 level is key support; a breakout and consolidation below it would strengthen bearish momentum

USDJPY forecast for 21 October 2026: 156.35

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY pair is declining for the second consecutive trading session after rebounding from a local resistance level at 158.65. The yen is receiving support following comments by Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino that underlying inflation is approaching the 2% target and monetary conditions remain accommodative. His comments have reinforced expectations of further policy tightening by the central bank. According to a Reuters poll, most economists expect the BoJ to raise interest rates in December.

The risk of currency intervention remains another source of pressure on the pair. Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama called for close monitoring of foreign exchange market developments and stressed the need for a swift response to excessive exchange rate fluctuations. A weaker yen raises import costs and adds to inflationary pressures in the country.

The USDJPY forecast for 21 October 2026 remains bearish as the pair continues to face pressure from expectations of BoJ policy tightening and the risk of intervention by the Japanese authorities.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY pair is undergoing a correction, although buyers have so far managed to keep the price above the EMA-65. Today's USDJPY forecast anticipates a renewed decline towards a potential target at 156.35.

Technical indicators suggest that the currency pair retains the potential for further losses. The Stochastic Oscillator is approaching a descending resistance line, from which it has previously rebounded. A decisive breakout below the lower boundary of the ascending channel, followed by consolidation below 157.80, would provide an additional signal in favour of sellers.

The main scenario would be invalidated by a breakout and consolidation above the 158.65 resistance level. Such a signal would cancel the bearish scenario and indicate strengthening bullish momentum, with scope for further USDJPY gains.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: sideways

Key resistance levels: 158.65 and 159.25

Key support levels: 157.80 and 157.05





USDJPY trading scenario for today

A firm consolidation below the lower boundary of the bullish channel, with the price breaking below 157.80, would create conditions for opening short positions targeting 156.35.

Trading scenario USDJPY Sell Stop Price at the time of writing 158.09 Entry price 157.80 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 Stop Loss 158.25 Take Profit 156.35

Risk factors

If the price remains above the EMA-65 and fails to break below 157.80, the correction could continue, leading to a retest of the 158.65 resistance level. Consolidation above this mark would invalidate the primary scenario and indicate that buyers are gaining ground.

Summary

The USDJPY forecast for 21 October 2026 points to downside risks towards 156.35 amid expectations of BoJ monetary policy tightening and the risk of currency intervention. A breakout and consolidation below the 157.80 support level would confirm strengthening bearish momentum.

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