The USDJPY pair is falling more sharply as the yen strengthens and technical indicators continue to give bearish signals. The rate currently stands at 157.19. For more details, see our analysis for 22 October 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Expectations of further BoJ monetary policy tightening are supporting the Japanese yen

The Stochastic Oscillator has formed a bearish crossover, indicating further downside potential

USDJPY forecast for 22 October 2026: 156.25

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate has accelerated its decline, breaking below a local support level at 157.65, which now acts as resistance. The next key support level is located at 156.45.

Pressure on the pair is increasing amid expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the BoJ. Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino noted that underlying inflation is approaching the 2% target and warned of the risks associated with delaying monetary policy adjustments. His comments support expectations of an interest rate hike and strengthen the yen.

A correction in US Treasury yields has also contributed to the decline in the USDJPY pair by reducing the appeal of dollar-denominated assets. Investors are assessing the Fed's future actions ahead of meetings of major central banks next week. Meanwhile, concerns about possible currency intervention by the Japanese authorities and the prospect of a BoJ rate hike in December continue to weigh on the pair.

The USDJPY forecast for 22 October 2026 is bearish.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY rate is declining sharply, although buyers found support at the lower boundary of the descending channel. Today's USDJPY forecast anticipates a further decline towards a potential target at 156.25.

Technical indicators suggest that the currency pair retains the potential for further losses. The Stochastic Oscillator has formed a bearish crossover. A decisive breakout below the lower boundary of the bearish channel, with the price consolidating below 156.90, would provide an additional signal in favour of sellers.

The primary scenario would be invalidated by a breakout and consolidation above the 157.55 resistance level. Such a signal would cancel the bearish scenario and indicate strengthening bullish momentum, with scope for further gains in the USDJPY pair.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bearish

Key resistance levels: 157.45 and 157.65

Key support levels: 156.90 and 156.35





USDJPY trading scenario for today

A breakout below the lower boundary of the bearish channel, followed by consolidation below 156.90, would set the stage for opening short positions and indicate increasing selling pressure.

Trading scenario USDJPY SELL Current price 157.19 Entry level 156.90 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 157.20 Take profit 156.25

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish USDJPY scenario remains a possible strengthening of the US dollar amid shifting expectations for Federal Reserve interest rates. Diminishing expectations of further BoJ policy tightening could also support the USDJPY pair, increasing the likelihood of an upward correction and slowing its move towards the 156.25 target.

Summary

The USDJPY forecast for 22 October 2026 indicates that bearish momentum is likely to persist, with a potential downside target at 156.25 and additional confirmation from a breakout below 156.90.

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