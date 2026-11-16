The USDJPY rate is retreating from the 160.00 area amid renewed warnings from Japanese authorities about possible intervention in the foreign exchange market. However, weak Japanese GDP figures and hawkish expectations for Federal Reserve policy continue to support the dollar. The rate currently stands at 159.73. Find more details in our analysis for 16 November 2026.
The USDJPY pair is retreating towards the 159.70 area after another attempt to approach the psychologically important 160.00 level. The Japanese yen strengthened despite weaker-than-expected economic data, as the market once again increased its bets on possible currency intervention by Tokyo.
Preliminary data showed that Japan's economy was virtually unchanged in Q3, following growth of 0.4% in the previous quarter. GDP contracted by 0.1% year-on-year, whereas the market had expected growth of around 0.3%. Weak economic figures limit the Bank of Japan's scope for rapid monetary tightening.
However, renewed statements from Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama are curbing pressure on the yen. She pointed to one-sided and rapid exchange rate movements and reiterated Japan's readiness to coordinate closely with the US Treasury. Following previous large-scale interventions, the market is particularly sensitive to USDJPY approaching the 160.00 level.
At the same time, the fundamental backdrop continues to bolster the dollar. High US inflation and hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials have strengthened expectations of a December rate hike. The market estimates the probability of a 25-basis-point increase at around 93.5%, keeping the interest rate differential between the US and Japan wide.
The fundamental picture therefore remains mixed: higher US interest rates support the USDJPY rate, but intervention risk significantly worsens the risk-to-reward balance for new long positions near 160.00.
The USDJPY forecast for 16 November 2026 is moderately bearish.
The USDJPY pair maintains its overall uptrend following a strong rally from the 158.00 area, but buyers have once again encountered resistance near 160.18. After testing the upper Bollinger Band, the price began to correct and returned towards the indicator's middle band. Today's USDJPY forecast suggests a local correction, with a potential target at 159.08.
MACD remains above the zero line, confirming that the medium-term bullish structure is intact. However, the indicator line is below the signal line, pointing to weakening upward momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is also moving downwards: the %K line stands at 30.48 and the %D line at 35.46, leaving sellers with the short-term advantage.
A breakout below the 159.64 support level would further confirm the corrective scenario. The main scenario would be invalidated if the price consolidates above the 160.18 resistance level. In this case, the rise could continue towards 160.50 and beyond.
A breakout below a local support level, with the price consolidating below 159.64, would confirm a correction from the 160.00 area and create conditions for opening short positions.
The main risk to the bearish USDJPY scenario remains strong fundamental demand for the dollar, with a Federal Reserve rate hike in December almost fully priced in. Rising US Treasury yields could quickly bring buyers back into the pair. A further risk is the absence of fresh intervention signals from Japanese authorities. Consolidation above 160.18 would invalidate the local bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of further gains.
The USDJPY forecast for 16 November 2026 indicates a possible local downward correction, with a potential target at 159.08 and further confirmation if the price breaks below 159.64.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.