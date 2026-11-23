Despite continued support for the US dollar from the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy, growing expectations of Bank of Japan rate hikes and the risk of currency intervention limit the pair's further upside potential. The USDJPY rate currently stands at 159.02. Discover more in our analysis for 23 November 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

The probability of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate hike in December is estimated at approximately 95.7%, continuing to support the dollar

According to a Reuters survey, 86% of economists expect the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates at its next meeting

USDJPY forecast for 23 November 2026: 160.85

Fundamental analysis

Over the past trading week, the USDJPY pair entered a downward correction after failing to consolidate above the psychological 160.00 level. The US central bank maintains a hawkish stance amid persistent inflationary pressure. Following its October meeting, the target range for the federal funds rate remained at 3.75–4.00%. The minutes published on 18 November showed that most participants expect further rate hikes to be necessary, with some Federal Reserve officials considering more aggressive monetary tightening.

The Japanese central bank is gradually strengthening its signals that further tightening of monetary conditions is needed. The current key interest rate stands at 1.25%, but market participants expect it to rise to 1.50% at the December meeting. According to a Reuters survey, 86% of economists support this scenario.

Inflation figures are providing additional support for the yen. Japan's core Consumer Price Index accelerated from 2.1% in September to 2.2% in October, exceeding the Bank of Japan's target. This increases the likelihood of a further narrowing of the interest rate differential between the US and Japan.

As the USDJPY rate approaches 160.00, warnings from Japan's financial authorities are intensifying. Japan's Ministry of Finance has previously carried out large-scale interventions to support the national currency. The continued threat of further intervention increases the likelihood of sharp downward moves in USDJPY, even when the dollar's fundamentals remain relatively strong.

The USDJPY forecast for 23 November 2026 is moderately bullish.

Technical outlook

On the D1 chart, the USDJPY pair is trading in an uptrend, with the resistance level at 160.05 and the support level at 157.65. On the H4 chart, local resistance has shifted to 158.90, while support is located at 158.40. The local trend remains sideways, but the price is testing resistance and is poised for a breakout, with the target for this move at 160.85.

However, today's USDJPY forecast also suggests an alternative scenario. The price could form a corrective wave and test the 157.65 support level before rising. A breakout below this level would open the way for a decline towards 156.65.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: D1 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 160.05

Key support levels: 157.65





USDJPY trading scenario for today

Consolidation above a local resistance level at 158.90 would confirm renewed bullish momentum and provide an opportunity to open long positions.

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.02 Entry level 160.10 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.5 Stop loss 159.80 Take profit 160.85

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish scenario remains further Federal Reserve monetary tightening. Strong US macroeconomic data could trigger a recovery in US Treasury yields and demand for the dollar. At the same time, a more cautious Bank of Japan stance could weaken expectations of a Japanese rate hike. For the bullish scenario, the main threats include potential currency interventions by the Japanese authorities, a further acceleration of inflation in Japan, and declining US bond yields. The unwinding of carry trades amid deteriorating sentiment in global financial markets remains an additional source of volatility.

Summary

Fundamentally, the USDJPY pair continues to benefit from the substantial interest rate differential between the US and Japan. However, growing expectations of further Bank of Japan rate hikes, renewed demand for safe-haven assets, and the risk of currency intervention create conditions for a stronger yen. The USDJPY forecast for 23 November 2026 indicates that moderately bullish momentum persists, with a potential upside target at 160.85.

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