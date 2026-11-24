The USDJPY pair continues to retreat from the 160.00 area amid the risk of currency intervention, declining US Treasury yields, and expectations of further Bank of Japan monetary tightening. The USDJPY rate currently stands at 158.91. Find more details in our analysis for 24 November 2026.

USDJPY forecast: key takeaways

Warnings from the Japanese authorities about excessive exchange rate movements are increasing the risk of intervention near 160.00

Expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike in December and falling US Treasury yields bolster the yen, but tomorrow's PCE data could change expectations for Federal Reserve policy

USDJPY forecast for 24 November 2026: 158.24

Fundamental analysis

The USDJPY rate is falling towards 158.91 after another failed attempt to consolidate above 160.00. The Japanese yen is being supported by heightened market expectations of possible intervention by the Japanese authorities.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has again warned about rapid and one-sided exchange rate movements and emphasised Tokyo's readiness to coordinate with the US Treasury Department. Following joint interventions during the summer, market participants are particularly cautious about opening new long USDJPY positions near 160.00.

Falling US government bond yields have provided additional support for the yen. Lower yields reduce the dollar's appeal in carry trades and narrow the US currency's interest rate advantage.

At the same time, expectations of further Bank of Japan monetary tightening remain high. Most economists consider another rate hike in December possible, followed by an additional increase by the end of March. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has also highlighted the risk of inflation exceeding the target and reaffirmed the bank's readiness to continue raising rates gradually.

Market attention is now shifting to the US PCE price index for October, due on Wednesday. Higher inflation could once again bolster expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and restore demand for the dollar. Weaker data, by contrast, could extend the current USDJPY correction.

The USDJPY forecast for 24 November 2026 is moderately bearish.

Technical outlook

The USDJPY pair retains its broader bullish structure but has entered a correction after failing twice to consolidate near 160.00. The price has fallen below the middle Bollinger Band and is once again approaching the ascending trendline in the 158.50–158.60 area. Today's USDJPY forecast suggests that the local decline will continue, with a potential target at 158.24.

MACD is below the zero line; however, the indicator line is above the signal line, suggesting some weakening of bearish momentum. The Stochastic Oscillator is near oversold territory, with the %K line at 15.80 and the %D line at 41.55. This configuration increases the likelihood of a short-term rebound, so sellers need a fresh breakout below the local support level to confirm the scenario.

Consolidation below 158.80 would further confirm the bearish scenario. The main scenario would be invalidated if the USDJPY pair recovers above the 159.36 resistance level. In that case, the recovery could extend towards 159.64 and then the key 160.18 area.

USDJPY overview

Asset: USDJPY

Timeframe: H4 (Intraday)

Trend: bullish

Key resistance levels: 159.36 and 160.18

Key support levels: 158.80 and 158.24





USDJPY trading scenario for today

A breakout below local support, followed by consolidation below 158.80, would confirm a continued correction and provide an opportunity to open short positions.

Trading scenario USDJPY SELL Current price 158.91 Entry level 158.78 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 Stop loss 159.05 Take profit 158.24

Risk factors

The main risk to the bearish USDJPY scenario remains a strong US PCE report, which could revive expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve policy and support the dollar. The pair's technical oversold condition following the correction from 160.00 is another risk factor. A recovery above 159.36 would weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of another move towards 160.18.

Summary

The USDJPY forecast for 24 November 2026 suggests that the local downward correction will continue, with a potential target at 158.24 and further confirmation if the price breaks below 158.80.

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