Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 3 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 1.16136. Today, 3 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. A downward breakout would open the potential for a decline to 1.1585. Subsequently, an upward move towards 1.1635 is likely. If the price breaks upwards, a corrective move to 1.1666 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, a decline to 1.1565 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1620. It is regarded as the key level within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1635, with the price expected to decline to its lower boundary at 1.1585.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue to 1.1585, possibly extending to 1.1530.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 159.75 and completed an upward wave to 159.97. Today, 3 June 2026, a corrective move to 159.30 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, growth towards 160.55 is expected, with the market effectively establishing a consolidation range centred around 159.30.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10. It is regarded as the key level within this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 159.30 and completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.97. Subsequently, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout would open the door for a decline to its lower boundary at 159.30.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a corrective wave could begin, aiming for 159.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3483 and declined to 1.3406. Today, 3 June 2026, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3447. A breakout below this level would pave the way towards 1.3290, while a downward breakout would expand the range towards 1.3533. Subsequently, a drop in line with the trend towards 1.3270 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340, a key level within this wave structure. Today, an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3533 is possible, followed by a decline towards its central line at 1.3400.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3533, followed by a decline to 1.3400.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 0.7185 and a downward move to 0.7166. Today, 3 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. A downward wave is expected to begin, aiming for 0.7122 and possibly continuing towards 0.7030.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.7160. Subsequently, an upward move towards 0.7170 is expected, followed by a drop towards its lower boundary at 0.7070.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.7070.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3818. Today, 3 June 2026, an upward move towards 1.3870 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline to 1.3815. Afterwards, growth towards 1.3900 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629. It is regarded as the key level for USDCAD within this growth wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3870. Subsequently, a downward move towards its central line at 1.3815 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3870.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 4,540. Today, 3 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downward breakout would open the way towards 4,270, while an upward breakout could expand the range towards 4,600.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550. It is regarded as the key level for XAUUSD within this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,370, with the potential for this wave to extend as far as 4,272.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a drop to 4,370.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave, reaching 96.40. Today, 3 June 2026, the upward wave could continue towards 102.40. A breakout above this level would open the potential for a continuation of the trend towards 105.30.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00. It is regarded as the key level for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 97.30, with growth expected to continue towards its upper boundary at 102.40.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest continued growth towards 102.40.





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