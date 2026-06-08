Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 8 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1510. Today, 8 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. An upward breakout would enable a correction towards 1.1600, while a downward breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.1444. Afterwards, an upward move towards 1.1525 is likely.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the EURUSD downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1510. A corrective upward move towards its central line at 1.1600 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest an upward wave could begin, aiming for 1.1600.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 160.09 and completed an upward wave to 160.35. Today, 8 June 2026, a further upward move towards 160.45 cannot be ruled out. In effect, the market will define the boundaries of a consolidation range around 160.10. An upward breakout would open the potential for a continuation of the wave towards 160.85, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 160.10 and continued its upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.85. Afterwards, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A breakout below the range would open the potential for a decline to its lower boundary at 159.60. Alternatively, an upward breakout would pave the way towards its upper boundary at 161.60.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a corrective wave towards 160.10 and the beginning of growth to 160.85.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3315 and an upward move to 1.3350. Today, 8 June 2026, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3333. If the price breaks below this level, the potential for continuation of the wave towards 1.3255 will open. Conversely, an upward breakout could trigger a correction towards 1.3377. Afterwards, a decline in line with the trend towards 1.3200 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340, a key level in this wave structure. Today, the market completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3315. Next, a corrective move towards its central line at 1.3377 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a rise towards 1.3377, followed by a decline to 1.3255.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward move to 0.7143 and a downward wave to 0.7020. Today, 8 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. A corrective wave towards 0.7100, followed by a decline to 0.6940, is likely, with the trend possibly continuing towards 0.6900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7040. The price is expected to climb towards its central line at 0.7100.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest growth towards 0.7100 and the beginning of a decline to 0.6940.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3922. Today, 8 June 2026, the price is expected to edge higher towards 1.3972, possibly breaking above this level and continuing the trend towards 1.4000.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level for USDCAD in this upward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3922. Afterwards, a downward move towards its central line at 1.3880 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3972.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 4,475 and a decline to 4,300. Today, 8 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A breakout below the range would open the way towards 4,175, while an upward breakout could expand the range towards 4,470. Afterwards, a decline to 4,175 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,300, with the potential for this wave to extend towards 4,175.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD suggest a correction towards 4,470 and the beginning of a decline to 4,1750.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 91.90. Today, 8 June 2026, the upward wave could continue towards 97.90 and possibly further to 100.90. A breakout above this level would open the door for a continuation of the trend towards 104.10, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 95.90. Prices are expected to continue their ascent towards its upper boundary at 100.90.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest continued growth towards 100.90.





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