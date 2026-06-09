Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 9 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1500. Today, 9 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. An upward breakout would enable a correction towards 1.1572, while a downward breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.1444. Afterwards, an upward move towards 1.1525 will be likely.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the EURUSD downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1500. A corrective growth towards its central line at 1.1600 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest an upward wave could begin, targeting 1.1570.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 160.05 and completed an upward wave to 160.22. Today, 9 June 2026, a further upward move towards 160.45 is possible, with the market effectively establishing a consolidation range centred around 160.00. An upward breakout would open the potential for a continuation of the wave towards 160.70, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 160.00 and continues the upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.70. Afterwards, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A breakout below the range would open the door for a decline to its lower boundary at 159.60. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 161.60.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth towards 160.70.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3333 and an upward move to 1.3353. Today, 9 June 2026, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3333. If the price breaks below this level, the potential for the wave to continue towards 1.3255 will open. Conversely, an upward breakout would trigger a correction towards 1.3377. Afterwards, a decline in line with the trend towards 1.3200 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340, a key level in this wave structure. Today, the market completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3333. Next, a corrective move towards its central line at 1.3380 is likely.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3380, followed by a decline to 1.3255.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward move to 0.7143 and a downward wave to 0.7033. Today, 9 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. A corrective wave towards 0.7100 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.7005 and possibly further to 0.6900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7055. The price is expected to rise towards its central line at 0.7100.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest growth towards 0.7100 and the beginning of a decline to 0.6940.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3939. Today, 9 June 2026, the price is expected to rise towards 1.3972, possibly breaking above this level and continuing its movement towards 1.4000.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the USDCAD upward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3972. Afterwards, a downward move towards its central line at 1.3880 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3972.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 4,3344 and declined to 4,311. Today, 9 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A breakout below the range would open the way towards 4,175. Alternatively, if the price breaks upwards, the range could expand towards 4,420. Afterwards, a decline to 4,175 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,170, with the potential for this wave to extend towards 4,175.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 4,470, followed by a decline to 3,920.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave, reaching 92.20. Today, 9 June 2026, the upward wave could continue towards 97.90 and possibly further to 100.90. A breakout above this level would open the potential for a continuation of the trend towards 104.10, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 95.00, with growth expected to continue towards its upper boundary at 100.90.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest continued growth towards 100.90.





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