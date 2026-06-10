Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 10 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1527 after an upward wave to 1.1577. Today, 10 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. If the price breaks upwards, a corrective move towards 1.1602 is possible. If the price breaks below the range, the price could decline to 1.1444. Afterwards, an upward move towards 1.1525 is likely.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the EURUSD downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1500. Corrective growth towards its central line at 1.1600 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest an upward wave towards 1.1600.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 160.05 and completed an upward wave to 160.43. Today, 10 June 2026, a further upward move towards 160.80 cannot be ruled out, with the market effectively outlining the boundaries of a consolidation range around 160.00. An upward breakout would open the way towards 162.00, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 160.33 and continues the upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.83. Afterwards, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A breakout below the range would open the potential for a decline to its lower boundary at 159.60. Alternatively, an upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 162.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a rise towards 160.83.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3409 and a decline to 1.3360. Today, 10 June 2026, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3368. If the price breaks below this level, the wave could continue towards 1.3255. Conversely, an upward breakout could trigger a correction towards 1.3434. Afterwards, a decline in line with the trend towards 1.3290 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3340, a key level in this wave structure. Today, the market completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3360. Next, an upward move towards its central line at 1.3434 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3434.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward move to 0.7077 and a downward wave to 0.7006. Today, 10 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. A corrective wave towards 0.7045 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.7000 and possibly further to 0.6900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7035. The price is expected to decline to 0.7000 before beginning to rise towards its central line at 0.7100.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.7000, followed by growth towards 0.7100.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3919. Today, 10 June 2026, the range expanded upwards to 1.3968 and downwards to 1.3942. Next, the price is expected to climb to 1.4000 before dipping to 1.3869.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the USDCAD upward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4000. Afterwards, a downward move towards its central line at 1.3869 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a rise towards 1.4000, followed by the start of a decline to 1.3869.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 4,188. Today, 10 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downward breakout would open the way towards 4,018, while an upward breakout could expand the range towards 4,393. Afterwards, a decline to 4,018 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,175. A consolidation range is expected to form above it.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 4,397, followed by a decline to 3,920.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 88.88 and an upward wave to 92.22. Today, 10 June 2026, the downward wave could continue to 85.85, a local target. Afterwards, growth towards 91.38 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 91.40. The decline is expected to continue to its lower boundary at 85.85.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the downward wave could continue to 85.85.





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