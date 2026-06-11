Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, and Brent for 11 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.1570 and then declined to 1.1523. Today, 11 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. If the price breaks upwards, a corrective move towards 1.1600 could follow. Alternatively, a breakout below the range would open the potential for a decline to 1.1424. Afterwards, an upward move towards 1.1485 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the EURUSD downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1500. The market failed to secure a position above 1.1555. It remains under pressure with a downside target at 1.1487.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue towards 1.1487.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 160.40 and completed an upward wave to 160.56. Today, 11 June 2026, a further upward move towards 160.60 cannot be ruled out, with the market effectively outlining the boundaries of a consolidation range around 160.30. An upward breakout would open the way towards 160.85, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 160.40 and continues the upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 160.85. Afterwards, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A breakout below the range would open the potential for a decline to its lower boundary at 159.60, while an upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 161.30.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth towards 160.85.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3423 and then declined to 1.3349. Today, 11 June 2026, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3396. A breakout below 1.3345 would open the door for a continued move towards 1.3255. Alternatively, an upward breakout could trigger a correction towards 1.3434. Afterwards, a decline towards 1.3255 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3398, a key level in this wave structure. Today, the market completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3349. Subsequently, the price could move higher towards its central line at 1.3396 before dropping to 1.3255.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest the pair could start to decline towards 1.3255.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward move to 0.7068 and a downward wave to 0.6983. Today, 11 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming above this level. A corrective wave towards 0.7043 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.7000 and possibly further to 0.6950.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6983. The price is expected to climb towards its central line at 0.7030 before edging down towards its lower boundary at 0.6868.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a drop towards 0.6868.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3919. Today, 11 June 2026, the range expanded upwards to 1.3950 and downwards to 1.3898. Subsequently, the price is expected to advance to 1.4000 before plunging to 1.3869.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level for USDCAD in this upward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4000. Afterwards, a downward move towards its central line at 1.3869 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards 1.4000, followed by a decline to 1.3869.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 4,033. Today, 11 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A breakout below the range would open the way towards 3,929. Conversely, if prices break upwards, the range could expand towards 4,340. Afterwards, a decline to 3,929 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,033. A consolidation range is expected to form above it.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest prices could start to correct towards 4,397 before dipping to 3,929.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 89.89 and an upward wave to 94.33. Today, 11 June 2026, the downward wave could continue towards 92.12, a local target. Afterwards, growth towards 95.55 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 92.12. Prices are expected to rise towards 95.55 before continuing their downward trajectory to its lower boundary at 87.57.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the downward wave could continue towards 87.57.





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