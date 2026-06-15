Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 15 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.1615. Today, 15 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming below this level. If the price breaks upwards, the correction could continue towards 1.1625. Conversely, a breakout below the range would open the potential for a decline to 1.1414. Afterwards, an upward move towards 1.1495 is likely.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the EURUSD downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1550. An upward move towards its upper boundary at 1.1625 is expected, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 1.1414.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest an upward wave could complete at 1.1625 and the price could start to decline in line with the trend towards 1.1414.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 159.72 and continues to develop a consolidation range around 159.95. Today, 15 June 2026, an upward breakout would open the way for a continued move towards 161.50, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 159.75 and continues the growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 161.50. Afterwards, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A breakout below the range would open the door for a decline to its lower boundary at 160.30, while an upward breakout would open the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 162.20.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest potential growth towards 161.50.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3460 and then declined to 1.3435. Today, 15 June 2026, a consolidation range continues to form around 1.3444. A breakout below this level would open the way towards 1.3370. Alternatively, if the price breaks upwards, a correction towards 1.3480 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, a decline in line with the trend towards 1.3277 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3398, a key level within this wave structure. Today, the market completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3460. Afterwards, a downward move towards its lower boundary at 1.3370, a local target, is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a potential rise towards 1.3480, followed by a decline to 1.3370.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward move to 0.7038. Today, 15 June 2026, a consolidation range has formed around this level. The price is expected to move higher towards 0.7098 before declining to 0.7000 and possibly further to 0.6900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7098. A decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6900 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest potential growth towards 0.7098 and the beginning of a decline to 0.6900.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3970. Today, 15 June 2026, the range expanded upwards to 1.3994 and downwards to 1.3955. Next, a decline towards 1.3930 is possible, followed by growth towards 1.4040.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level for USDCAD in this upward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3948, with the price possibly edging lower towards its lower boundary at 1.3920.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3930 and the beginning of growth towards 1.4050.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market formed a consolidation range around 4,144. Today, 15 June 2026, prices could rise towards 4,344. Afterwards, a decline to 4,130 is expected, with the potential for continuation of the trend towards 3,900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is completing an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,344. Afterwards, a consolidation range is expected to form below this level. Then a decline towards its lower boundary at 3,900 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 4,344, followed by a decline to 3,900.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 82.38. Today, 15 June 2026, the decline could continue towards 81.22. Afterwards, growth towards 87.77 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 83.77. The consolidation range is expected to develop around this level, possibly extending downwards to 81.22. Afterwards, growth towards 87.77 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the downward wave could continue towards 81.22, followed by growth towards 87.77.





BTCUSD forecast

On the BTCUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 63,644 and an upward wave to 65,850. Today, 15 June 2026, the upward wave could continue towards 66,250. A breakout above this level would open the way towards 69,060, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 71,000, a key level for BTCUSD in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is completing an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 66,250. Afterwards, a consolidation range is expected to form below this level.

Technical indicators for today’s BTCUSD forecast suggest the upward wave could continue towards 66,250.





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