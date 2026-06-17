Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 17 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.1618. Today, 17 June 2026, a consolidation range is forming below this level. If the price breaks upwards, the correction could continue towards 1.1645. Conversely, a downward breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.1570. Afterwards, an upward move towards 1.1645 is possible, followed by a decline to 1.1455, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the EURUSD downward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1570. An upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.1645 is currently developing. Afterwards, a downward move towards its lower boundary at 1.1570 is possible, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 1.1645.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the upward wave could complete at 1.1645, with the price beginning to decline in line with the trend towards 1.1455.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 160.11 and continues to develop a consolidation range around this level. Today, 17 June 2026, if the price breaks above the range, the wave could continue towards 161.50, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 159.70 and continues the upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 161.50. Afterwards, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A breakout below the range would open the potential for a decline to its lower boundary at 160.30, while an upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 162.20.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth towards 161.50.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3444 and then declined to 1.3416. Today, 17 June 2026, a consolidation range continues to form around this level. A breakout below this level would open the potential for a continued wave towards 1.3360. Alternatively, an upward breakout could trigger a correction towards 1.3475. Afterwards, a decline in line with the trend towards 1.3277 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3398, a key level in this wave structure. Today, an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3475 is forming. Afterwards, a downward move towards its central line at 1.3390 is expected. Then a decline towards the lower boundary at 1.3316 cannot be ruled out. This is a local target.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest growth towards 1.3475 and the beginning of a decline to 1.3277.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward move to 0.7078. Today, 17 June 2026, a corrective move towards 0.7033 is forming. In effect, a consolidation range has formed around this level. The price is expected to climb towards 0.7091 and then decline to 0.7000, possibly moving lower towards 0.6900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.7091. Subsequently, the price could start to fall towards its lower boundary at 0.6900.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a rise towards 0.7091, followed by a drop to 0.6900.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3996. Today, 17 June 2026, the range expanded upwards to 1.4000. Afterwards, a downward move towards 1.3977 cannot be ruled out. Then growth towards 1.4050 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level for USDCAD in this upward wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4050. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3920 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards 1.4050.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market formed a consolidation range around 4,343. Today, 17 June 2026, a growth structure towards 4,357 has been completed. Afterwards, prices are expected to dip to 4,188, possibly edging lower towards 3,900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,357. Afterwards, a consolidation range is expected to form below this level, with prices subsequently declining towards its lower boundary at 3,900.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest the beginning of a decline towards 3,900.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 78.00. Today, 17 June 2026, a consolidation range could develop above this level. If the price breaks below the range, the wave could extend towards 76.46. Afterwards, growth towards 87.50 is expected, with the potential for the wave to continue towards 92.92.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 81.90. The consolidation range is expected to develop around this level, possibly expanding downwards to 76.46. Afterwards, growth towards 87.50 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth towards 87.50.





BTCUSD forecast

On the BTCUSD H4 chart, the market is forming a consolidation range around 66,142. Today, 17 June 2026, the correction could continue towards 64,900. Afterwards, growth towards 67,377 is expected. A breakout above this level would open the way towards 69,900, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 71,000, a key level for BTCUSD within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is completing a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 64,940. Afterwards, growth towards its upper boundary at 67,377 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s BTCUSD forecast suggest the upward wave could continue towards 67,377.





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