Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 19 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.1527 and then declined to 1.1421. Today, 19 June 2026, we will consider the probability of a correction towards 1.1467. Afterwards, a decline to 1.1385 is expected. This is a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1680. It is regarded as the key scenario within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1420. Next, we expect a growth leg towards its central line at 1.1467. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1385 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a growth wave towards 1.1467 and the beginning of a decline in line with the trend towards 1.1385.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market found support at 160.89 and completed a growth wave to 161.80. Today, 19 June 2026, we expect a correction towards 161.16. Afterwards, we will consider the probability of growth towards 161.88. A breakout above this level would open the potential for growth towards 162.77.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 159.10. It is regarded as the key scenario within this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 160.89 and continues the growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 162.77. Afterwards, we expect the development of a new consolidation range below this level. If the price breaks below the range, the potential for a decline to its lower boundary at 161.00 will open. If the price breaks upwards, the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 164.10 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of growth towards 162.77.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.3254 and then declined to 1.3165. Today, 19 June 2026, the formation of a consolidation range above this level continues. If the price breaks below this level, the potential for continuation of the wave towards 1.3149 will open. If the price breaks upwards, a correction towards 1.3251 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, a decline in line with the trend towards 1.3000 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 1.3398. It is regarded as the key scenario within this wave structure. Today, a growth wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3320 has been completed. Next, a downward leg towards its lower boundary at 1.3149 is forming. This is a local target.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards 1.3149.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a growth leg to 0.7040. Today, 19 June 2026, a downward wave structure towards 0.6969 is forming. Afterwards, we expect a growth wave towards 0.7026 and then a decline to 0.6950, with the potential for continuation of the trend towards 0.6900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave for AUDUSD with a pivot centre at 0.7200. It is regarded as the key scenario within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6969.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards 0.6969.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.4152. Today, 19 June 2026, we expect a corrective leg towards 1.4060. Afterwards, a growth leg towards 1.4375 cannot be ruled out.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 1.3629. It is regarded as the key scenario for USDCAD within the structure of this growth wave. At the moment, the market completed a growth wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4152. Afterwards, we expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.4060.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of a correction to 1.4060 and the beginning of growth towards 1.4375.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 4,327 and a downward wave to 4,121. Today, 19 June 2026, we expect a growth structure towards 4,200. Afterwards, we will consider the beginning of a downward wave towards 3,959. This is a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 4,550. It is regarded as the key scenario for XAUUSD within this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,380. Afterwards, we expect the formation of a consolidation range below this level. Then a decline towards its lower boundary at 3,950 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of the beginning of a decline towards 3,950.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave to 76.40 and then rose to 79.60. Today, 19 June 2026, we will consider the development of a consolidation range below this level. If the price breaks below the range, an extension of the wave towards 76.22 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, growth towards 85.82 is expected, with the potential for the wave to continue towards 89.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot centre at 98.00. It is regarded as the key scenario for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 76.40. An extension of the range downwards to 76.22 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, growth towards 85.82 is expected.

Technical indicators suggest considering, in today’s Brent forecast, the beginning of growth towards 85.82.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of BTCUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 62,660 and is forming a consolidation range above it. Today, 19 June 2026, we will consider the beginning of a growth wave towards 64,266. Afterwards, a decline to 61,244 is expected. Then growth towards 64,244 is expected. A breakout above this level would open the potential for a wave towards 68,900. This is the primary target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot centre at 71,000. It is regarded as the key scenario for BTCUSD within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave structure towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 61,244. Afterwards, we expect growth towards its upper boundary at 68,900.

Technical indicators suggest considering, in today’s BTCUSD forecast, continuation of the downward wave towards 61,244 and the beginning of growth towards 68,900.





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