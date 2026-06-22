Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 22 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.1480 and has started to decline. Today, 22 June 2026, another downward wave could develop, aiming for 1.1402 and possibly continuing towards 1.1318, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the EURUSD downward wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1418 and an upward move to its central line at 1.1480. Afterwards, the price is expected to dip towards its lower boundary at 1.1318.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward move in line with the trend towards 1.1318.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 160.89 and completed an upward wave to 161.44. Today, 22 June 2026, the price is expected to break above this level and continue its upward trajectory towards 161.88. A breakout above this mark would open the potential for growth towards 162.70.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 160.89 and continues the growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 162.70. Afterwards, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downward breakout would open the door for a decline towards its lower boundary at 161.00, while an upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 164.10.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth towards 162.70.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3242 and then declined to 1.3187. Today, 22 June 2026, a consolidation range continues to form above this level. A breakout below this level would open the potential for the wave to continue towards 1.3149. Conversely, if the price breaks upwards, a correction towards 1.3251 is possible. Afterwards, a decline in line with the trend towards 1.3000 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3398, a key level in this wave structure. Today, an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3242 has been completed. Next, a downward move towards its lower boundary at 1.3149 is forming. This is a local target.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3149.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward move to 0.7023. Today, 22 June 2026, a downward wave structure towards 0.6969 is forming. Afterwards, an upward wave towards 0.7026 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6950 and possibly further to 0.6900.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6969.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 0.6969.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 1.4181 and a correction to 1.4150. Today, 22 June 2026, an upward move towards 1.4222 is expected, with the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.4377.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level for USDCAD in the upward wave structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4152 and broke above this level, opening the potential for a continued upward movement towards 1.4377.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards 1.4377.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave to 4,222 and a downward wave to 4,168. Today, 22 June 2026, the downward wave is expected to continue towards 3,950, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,222. Afterwards, a consolidation range is expected to form below this level, with prices subsequently declining towards its lower boundary at 3,950.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a drop towards 3,950.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave to 78.28. Today, 22 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. If the price breaks below the range, the wave could expand towards 76.40. Afterwards, growth towards 87.00 is expected, with the potential for the wave to continue towards 89.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 78.28. The range could expand downwards to 76.40. Afterwards, growth towards 87.00 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest growth towards 87.00.





BTCUSD forecast

On the BTCUSD H4 chart, the market has completed a downward wave to 63,333 and is forming a consolidation range above it. Today, 22 June 2026, an upward wave could begin, targeting 64,777. Afterwards, the price could decline to 61,200 before rising towards 64,244. A breakout above this level would open the potential for a wave towards 68,900, the primary target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 71,000, a key level for BTCUSD in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave structure towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 61,244. Afterwards, growth towards its upper boundary at 68,900 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s BTCUSD forecast suggest a continued downward wave towards 61,244 and the beginning of growth towards 68,900.





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