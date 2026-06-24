Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 24 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market broke below 1.1422 and continues to develop the downward wave. Today, 24 June 2026, the price is expected to drop to 1.1359. Afterwards, the pair could move higher towards 1.1395 (a retest from below) before declining towards 1.1318.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the EURUSD downward wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1359. An upward move towards its central line at 1.1395 is expected, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1318.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward move in line with the trend towards 1.1318.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 161.30 and completed an upward wave towards 161.65. Today, 24 June 2026, we expect a breakout above this level and continuation of the growth wave towards 161.88. A breakout above this level would open the potential for growth towards 162.90.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 161.30 and continues the growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 162.90. Afterwards, we expect the development of a new consolidation range below this level. If the price breaks below the range, the potential for a decline towards its lower boundary at 161.00 will open. If the price breaks upwards, the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 164.10 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a rise towards 162.90.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3208. Today, 24 June 2026, the range could expand upwards to 1.3230. Afterwards, a decline towards 1.3140 is expected, with the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.3070.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3398, a key level in this wave structure. Today, an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3230 is expected. Afterwards, the price could edge lower towards its lower boundary at 1.3140, a local target.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3140.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave towards 0.6900. Today, 24 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the potential for a correction towards 0.6990. Conversely, if the price breaks downwards, the downward wave could extend towards 0.6890.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market has completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6900, with the price expected to start rising towards its central line at 0.6990.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the beginning of growth towards 0.6990.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave towards 1.4222. Today, 24 June 2026, a corrective move towards 1.4195 is expected, followed by growth towards 1.4255 and possibly further to 1.4377.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level for USDCAD in this upward wave structure. At the moment, the market has risen towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4222. Next, the price is expected to move lower towards its central line at 1.4195 and then begin to rise towards its upper boundary at 1.4255.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest the price could begin to climb towards 1.4255.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave towards 4,220 and a downward wave towards 4,055. Today, 24 June 2026, prices are expected to edge up towards 4,133 and continue the downward wave towards 3,953, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market has completed an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,222 and declined towards its lower boundary at 4,055. A corrective move towards its central line at 4,133 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 3,953 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 3,953.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market continues the downward wave towards 75.20. Today, 24 June 2026, a consolidation range could develop around this level. If prices break below the range, the wave could extend towards 75.00. Afterwards, growth towards 83.40 is expected, with the potential for the wave to continue towards 91.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 78.28, which could extend downwards to 75.20. Afterwards, growth towards 83.40 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the beginning of growth towards 83.40.





BTCUSD forecast

On the BTCUSD H4 chart, the market has completed a downward wave towards 61,868 and is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today, 24 June 2026, a downward wave towards 61,395 is likely. Afterwards, growth towards 64,750 is expected. A breakout above this level would open the way towards 68,900, the primary target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 71,000, a key level for BTCUSD in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave structure towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 61,395. Afterwards, growth towards its upper boundary at 68,900 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s BTCUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue towards 61,395, followed by growth towards 68,900.





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