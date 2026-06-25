Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 25 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market broke below 1.1390 and completed a downward wave towards 1.1326. Today, 25 June 2026, an upward move towards 1.1390 (a retest from below) is expected. Afterwards, the price could decline towards 1.1360, possibly edging down to 1.1318.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the EURUSD downward wave structure. At the moment, the market has completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1326. An upward move towards its central line at 1.1390 is expected, followed by a drop towards its lower boundary at 1.1318.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward move in line with the trend towards 1.1318.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market found support at 161.55 and is forming an upward wave towards 161.97. Today, 25 June 2026, the price is expected to reach this target level. Afterwards, a consolidation range could form below it.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 161.55 and continues the upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 161.97. Afterwards, a new consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A breakout below the range would open the potential for a decline towards its lower boundary at 161.00, while an upward breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 162.80.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth towards 161.97.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave towards 1.3140. Today, 25 June 2026, a corrective move upwards to 1.3200 is possible. Afterwards, a decline towards 1.3033 is expected, with the price potentially moving lower towards 1.3000.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3398, a key level in this wave structure. Today, the price is expected to climb towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3200. Afterwards, a downward move towards its lower boundary at 1.3033 is expected. This is a local target.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3033.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave towards 0.6888. Today, 25 June 2026, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. An upward breakout would open the door for a correction towards 0.6933. Alternatively, if the price breaks downwards, the downward wave is expected to extend towards 0.6800.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in this wave structure. At the moment, the market has completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6888. The price is expected to start rising towards its central line at 0.6933.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest growth towards 0.6933.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave towards 1.4244. Today, 25 June 2026, a corrective move towards 1.4212 is expected, followed by growth towards 1.4275, with the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.4323.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level for USDCAD in this upward wave structure. At the moment, the market has completed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4244. Subsequently, a downward move towards its central line at 1.4212 is expected, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 1.4275.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest the price could begin to rise towards 1.4275.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave towards 4,094 and a downward wave towards 3,960. Today, 25 June 2026, an upward move towards 4,094 is expected, followed by a continued downward wave towards 3,856, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market has completed an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,222 and a decline towards its lower boundary at 3,960. A corrective move towards its central line at 4,090 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 3,859 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 3,856.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market continues the downward wave towards 72.00. Today, 25 June 2026, a consolidation range could develop around this level. If prices break below the range, the wave could extend towards 70.00. Afterwards, growth towards 83.40 is expected, with the potential for the wave to continue towards 91.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 75.00, which could extend downwards to 72.00. Afterwards, growth towards 83.40 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a continued decline towards 72.00, followed by growth towards 83.40.





BTCUSD forecast

On the BTCUSD H4 chart, the market completed a downward wave towards 59,150 and is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today, 25 June 2026, an upward wave towards 62,343 is likely. A breakout above this level would open the door for a wave towards 64,000.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 71,000, a key level for BTCUSD in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave structure towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 62,343. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 60,804 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s BTCUSD forecast suggest the upward wave could continue towards 62,343.





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