Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 26 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.1360. Today, 26 June 2026, a growth leg towards 1.1398 (a retest from below) cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, a decline towards 1.1310 is expected, with the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.1282.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix with a pivot centre at 1.1680. It is regarded as the key scenario within the structure of the downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1326. We expect a growth leg towards its central line at 1.1398. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1310 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of the beginning of a downward move in line with the trend towards 1.1310.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market found support at 161.55 and is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today, 26 June 2026, we expect a growth leg towards 162.22. Afterwards, we will consider the probability of a consolidation range forming below this level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 159.10. It is regarded as the key scenario within this wave structure. At the moment, the market found support at 161.55 and continues the growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 162.22. Afterwards, we expect the development of a new consolidation range below this level. If the price breaks below the range, the potential for a decline towards its lower boundary at 161.60 will open. If the price breaks upwards, the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 162.40 will open.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the probability of growth towards 162.22.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a broad consolidation range around 1.3200. Today, 26 June 2026, a downward leg towards 1.3150 cannot be ruled out, with the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.3033. Afterwards, growth towards 1.3250 is expected.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 1.3398. It is regarded as the key scenario within this wave structure. Today, we expect a growth wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3206. Afterwards, a downward leg towards its lower boundary at 1.3033 is expected. This is a local target.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of a decline towards 1.3033.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a downward wave towards 0.6875. Today, 26 June 2026, we expect the development of a consolidation range above this level. If the price breaks upwards, the potential for a correction towards 0.6933 will open. If the price breaks downwards, we expect the downward wave to extend towards 0.6822.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave for AUDUSD with a pivot centre at 0.7200. It is regarded as the key scenario within this wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6875. We expect the beginning of growth towards its central line at 0.6900. Afterwards, a decline towards 0.6822 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the probability of continuation of the downward wave towards 0.6822.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a growth wave towards 1.4244 and a correction towards 1.4177. Today, 26 June 2026, we expect a growth leg towards 1.4258, with the potential for the trend to continue towards 1.4288.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the growth wave with a pivot centre at 1.3629. It is regarded as the key scenario for USDCAD within the structure of this growth wave. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave structure towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.4177. Next, we expect a growth leg towards its upper boundary at 1.4258.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the probability of the beginning of growth towards 1.4258.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave towards 4,044 and a downward wave towards 3,980. Today, 26 June 2026, we expect a growth leg towards 4,060 followed by continuation of the downward wave towards 3,900. This is a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the Wave Matrix of the downward wave with a pivot centre at 4,550. It is regarded as the key scenario for XAUUSD within this downward wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a growth wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,044 and a decline towards its lower boundary at 3,980. A corrective leg towards its central line at 4,060 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 3,900 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the probability of a decline towards 3,900.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave towards 72.38 and a growth leg towards 76.00. Today, 26 June 2026, we will consider the development of a consolidation range below this level. If the price breaks below the range, an extension of the downward wave towards 70.60 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, growth towards 76.76 is expected, with the potential for the wave to continue towards 83.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot centre at 98.00. It is regarded as the key scenario for Brent within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 76.70. An extension of the range downwards towards 70.60 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, growth towards 83.50 is expected.

Technical indicators suggest considering, in today’s Brent forecast, continuation of the decline towards 71.44.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of BTCUSD, the market completed a downward wave towards 58,110 and is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today, 26 June 2026, we will consider the probability of a growth wave towards 60,350. Afterwards, a decline towards 56,777 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the indicated Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot centre at 71,000. It is regarded as the key scenario for BTCUSD within this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave structure towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 60,350. Afterwards, we expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 56,777.

Technical indicators suggest considering, in today’s BTCUSD forecast, continuation of the downward wave towards 56,777.





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