Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 29 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is forming a narrow consolidation range around 1.1386. Today, 29 June 2026, the market may stage a rebound towards 1.1400 to retest it from below. A decline to 1.1318 is then expected, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.1260.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. At the moment, the market has completed a rally to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1432 and has started to develop a new downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1320.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the downtrend could resume towards 1.1320.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 161.51 and is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today, 29 June 2026, the market is expected to advance towards 162.00. A new consolidation range may then develop below this level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current USDJPY upward wave. The market has found support at 161.51 and continues to advance towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 162.00. A new consolidation range is then expected to form below this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards its lower boundary at 160.90, while an upside breakout would pave the way for a move to the upper boundary at 162.20.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a potential rally towards 162.20.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a broad consolidation range around 1.3245. Today, 29 June 2026, the market may edge higher towards 1.3248. A decline to 1.3150 is then expected, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.3030. A recovery towards 1.3250 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3398, a key level in the current downward wave. Today, the market completed a rally to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3230. A downward move towards its lower boundary at 1.3030 is expected next. This is the local target.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3030.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave, reaching 0.6874. Today, 29 June 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout could trigger a correction towards 0.6959, while a downside breakout may extend the decline to 0.6838.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level for AUDUSD in the current downward wave. The market has completed a decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6874. A rebound towards its central line at 0.6959 is expected before a decline to 0.6838.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could extend to 0.6838.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed an upward wave to 1.4200 and declined to 1.4166. Today, 29 June 2026, the market is expected to rebound towards 1.4188. This will effectively outline the boundaries of a consolidation range around 1.4188. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.4127, while an upside breakout would signal the continuation of the upward wave towards 1.4288.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level for USDCAD in the current upward wave. The market has completed a downward structure to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.4177. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards its lower boundary at 1.4127, while an upside breakout would indicate a continued upward move towards its upper boundary at 1.4288.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.4128, followed by the beginning of a rally towards 1.4288.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed an upward wave to 4,095 before dipping to 4,040. Today, 29 June 2026, the market is expected to continue falling towards 3,857, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in the current downward wave. The market completed an upward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,040 and has begun to decline towards its lower boundary at 3,957. A corrective rebound to its central line at 4,060 cannot be ruled out before a further decline to its lower boundary at 3,800.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,957.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent completed a downward wave to 72.77. Today, 29 June 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout could extend the decline to 69.69. A recovery towards 79.20 may then follow, with the potential for a further advance to 83.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in the current wave. The market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 75.17. A downside extension to 69.69 cannot be ruled out before a recovery towards 83.50.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the decline could continue towards 69.69.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD has completed a downward wave to 58,800 and is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today, 29 June 2026, the market may begin an upward wave towards 61,080, followed by a decline to 56,700.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 71,000, a key level for BTCUSD in the current wave. The market is currently forming a corrective wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 61,080. A decline towards its lower boundary at 56,700 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could extend to 56,700.





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