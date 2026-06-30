Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 30 June 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair is forming a narrow consolidation range around 1.1393. Today, 30 June 2026, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1429. A downward move to 1.1359 cannot be ruled out. If the market breaks above this range, a rally towards 1.1470 is expected. A downside breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.1320, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.1260.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. At the moment, the market has completed a rally to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1429 and has begun to develop a new downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1320.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the pair could start to decline towards 1.1320.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 161.83 and completed an upward wave to 162.32. Today, 30 June 2026, the market is expected to extend the rally to 162.50. A new consolidation range may then develop below this level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current USDJPY upward wave. The market found support at 161.83 and continues to advance towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 162.50. A new consolidation range is then expected to develop below this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards its lower boundary at 161.80, while an upside breakout would pave the way for a move to the upper boundary at 163.15.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a rise towards 162.50.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a broad consolidation range around 1.3192. Today, 30 June 2026, the market has completed an upward move towards 1.3261. A decline to 1.3177 is expected next, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.3085. A rebound to 1.3150 may then follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3398, a key level in the current GBPUSD downward wave. Today, the market completed a rally to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3261. A downward move towards its lower boundary at 1.3085 is expected next. This is the local target.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3085.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave to 0.6858. Today, 30 June 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout could trigger a correction towards 0.6919, while a downside breakout may extend the decline to 0.6850.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level for AUDUSD in the current wave. The market is completing a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6850. A rebound towards its central line at 0.6880 is expected next, followed by a decline to 0.6783.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could extend to 0.6850.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.4167. Today, 30 June 2026, the market is expected to advance towards 1.4288. This effectively outlines the boundaries of a consolidation range around 1.4244. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.4110, while an upside breakout would signal the continuation of the upward wave to 1.4318.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level for USDCAD in the current wave. The market completed a downward structure to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.4200. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards its lower boundary at 1.4110, while an upside breakout would signal the continuation of the upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.4288.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a rally towards 1.4288.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a downward wave to 3,939. Today, 30 June 2026, the market is expected to continue its downward trajectory towards 3,855, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level for XAUUSD in the current wave. The market has completed a downward wave to 3,939. A corrective rebound towards its central line at 4,000 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 3,855.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a drop to 3,855.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent completed a downward wave to 72.77. Today, 30 June 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout could extend the decline to 69.69. A recovery to 79.20 may then follow, with the potential for a further advance to 80.50. An upside breakout would open the way for growth to 80.40.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level for Brent in the current wave. The market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 75.17. A downside extension to 69.69 cannot be ruled out before a recovery to 80.50.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the decline could extend to 69.69.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD has completed a downward wave to 58,555 and is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today, 30 June 2026, the market may begin an upward wave towards 61,080, followed by a decline to 56,700.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 70,900, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. The market is currently forming a corrective wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 61,080. A decline towards its lower boundary at 56,700 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue towards 56,700.





Open Account