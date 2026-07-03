Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 3 July 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair continues to develop a narrow consolidation range around 1.1393. Today, 3 July 2026, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1470 and downwards to 1.1420. A breakout above this range could trigger a rally towards 1.1500, while a downside breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.1260, the primary target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. At the moment, the market has completed a rally to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1470 and is developing a new downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1360.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the decline could begin towards 1.1360.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 160.65 and completed an upward wave to 161.65. Today, 3 July 2026, the market is expected to continue to develop a consolidation range around 161.75. A decline to 160.50 cannot be ruled out, followed by a rally to 161.80. A new consolidation range may then form below this level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave for USDJPY. The market is forming a consolidation range around 161.75. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 159.59. Alternatively, an upside breakout would pave the way for a move towards its upper boundary at 164.25.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 160.50.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a broad consolidation range around 1.3240. Today, 3 July 2026, the market completed an upward move to 1.3383. The range may extend to 1.3430. A decline to 1.3240 is then expected, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.3100. A rebound to 1.3250 may follow afterwards.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave for GBPUSD. Today, the market completed a rally to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3383. A further rise to 1.3430 (a retest from below) cannot be ruled out. A downward move towards its lower boundary at 1.3240 is expected afterwards. This is the local target.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3240.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave to 0.6906. Today, 3 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout could trigger a correction towards 0.6960. A downside breakout may extend the downward wave to 0.6855.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market is developing an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6960. A decline to its lower boundary at 0.6855 is expected afterwards, followed by another rally to 0.6960.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could extend to 0.6855.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.4150. Today, 3 July 2026, the market is expected to form an upward move towards 1.4190. The boundaries of a consolidation range around 1.4170 have effectively been established. A downside breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.4100, while an upside breakout would signal a continued upward wave towards 1.4373.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current wave for USDCAD. The market completed a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4150. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downside breakout would open the way to 1.4100. An upside breakout would signal the continuation of the upward wave towards the upper boundary at 1.4373.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a rally to 1.4333.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a downward wave to 4,098. Today, 3 July 2026, the market is expected to form an upward wave to 4,194, followed by a decline to 4,040, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level in the current wave for XAUUSD. The market completed an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,194. A decline to its lower boundary at 3,925 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a drop to 3,925.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is developing a downward wave towards 70.37. Today, 3 July 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout could extend the decline to 69.89. A recovery to 75.75 may then follow, with the potential for a further rally to 80.50. An immediate upside breakout would also open the way for a move to 80.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level in the current wave for Brent. The market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 73.00. A downside extension to 69.89 cannot be ruled out before a recovery to 75.75.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest a rally to 73.00, followed by a decline to 69.89.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed an upward wave to 62,290. Today, 3 July 2026, the market may begin a downward wave towards 59,790. A consolidation range is effectively forming around 59,790. A downside breakout could extend the decline to 57,275, while an upside breakout would open the door for a rally to 67,266.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 70,900, a key level in this wave for BTCUSD. The market is currently forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 62,290. A decline to its lower boundary at 56,275 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could extend to 56,275.





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