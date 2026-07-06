Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 6 July 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair continues to develop a narrow consolidation range around 1.1395. Today, 6 July 2026, the range has expanded upwards to 1.1460 and downwards to 1.1426. A breakout above this range could trigger a rally towards 1.1485, while a downside breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.1260, the primary target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is developing an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1480, with a new downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1360 expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest the pair could start to fall towards 1.1360.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 160.47 and completed an upward wave to 161.93. Today, 6 July 2026, the market is expected to continue to develop a consolidation range around 161.55. A decline to 161.40 cannot be ruled out, followed by a rally to 162.30. A new consolidation range may then form below this level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around 161.55. A downside breakout would open the way for a decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 161.40. Conversely, an upside breakout would pave the way towards its upper boundary at 162.30.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a rally to 162.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a broad consolidation range around 1.3240. Today, 6 July 2026, the market completed an upward move towards 1.3380. The range may extend to 1.3385. A decline to 1.3240 is then expected, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.3100. A rebound to 1.3250 may follow afterwards.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market completed a rally to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3383. A further rise to 1.3385 (a retest from below) cannot be ruled out. A downward move towards its lower boundary at 1.3240 is expected afterwards. This is the local target.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3240.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave to 0.6920. Today, 6 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout could trigger a correction towards 0.6959, while a downside breakout may extend the downward wave to 0.6855.

Technically, this scenario for AUDUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave. At the moment, the market is developing an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6969. A decline to its lower boundary at 0.6855 is expected afterwards, followed by another rally to 0.6960.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could extend to 0.6855.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.4147. Today, 6 July 2026, the market is expected to form an upward move towards 1.4216, effectively outlining the boundaries of a consolidation range around 1.4180. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.4137, while an upside breakout would signal the continuation of the upward wave towards 1.4370.

Technically, this scenario for USDCAD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current wave. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4147. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downside breakout would open the way to 1.4137, while an upside breakout would enable a move towards its upper boundary at 1.4370.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a rise to 1.4250.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a downward wave to 4,155. Today, 6 July 2026, the market is expected to continue to decline towards 4,090, with the downtrend potentially extending to 3,930, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level in the current wave. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,194. A decline to its lower boundary at 3,930 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,930.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is forming a consolidation range around 71.51. Today, 6 July 2026, the market is expected to rise to 72.90 and then decline to 71.51. A downside breakout could extend the decline to 69.90. A recovery to 75.75 may then follow, with the potential for a further rally to 80.50. An immediate upside breakout would also open the way for a move to 80.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level in the current wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 71.51. A downside extension to 69.89 cannot be ruled out before a recovery to 75.75.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest continued growth to 72.90, followed by a decline to 69.90.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed an upward wave to 63,944. Today, 6 July 2026, the market may begin a downward wave towards 62,900. A consolidation range is effectively forming around 62,290. A downside breakout could push the price down to 61,000, while an upside breakout would open the way towards 66,720.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 70,900, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. At the moment, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 64,900. A decline to its central line at 62,222 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest a continued upward move towards 69,900, followed by a decline to 62,222.





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