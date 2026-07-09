Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 9 July 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed a downward wave to 1.1390 and a correction to 1.1429. Today, 9 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a narrow consolidation range around this level. A breakout above the range could extend it towards 1.1480, while a downside breakout would signal continued downward movement towards 1.1366, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.1260, the primary target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1433. A new downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1366 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a rise to 1.1433, followed by the beginning of a decline towards 1.1366.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 162.10 and completed an upward wave to 162.71. Today, 9 July 2026, the market is expected to continue to develop a consolidation range around this level. A decline to 162.22 cannot be ruled out, followed by a rally to 162.90. A new consolidation range may then form below this level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around 162.40. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 162.00. Conversely, an upside breakout would pave the way for a move towards its upper boundary at 162.90.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 162.90.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a broad consolidation range around 1.3358. Today, 9 July 2026, the market completed an upward move to 1.3409. A decline to 1.3355 is expected afterwards. A breakout below this level would open the way for the downtrend to continue towards 1.3240. A rebound to 1.3350 may then follow.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market completed an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3409 (a retest from below). A downward structure towards its lower boundary at 1.3240 is expected afterwards. This is the first target.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3240.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave to 0.6920 and an upward wave to 0.6939. Today, 9 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range below this level. An upside breakout could trigger a correction towards 0.7050, while a downside breakout may extend the downward wave to 0.6855.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6939. A decline to its lower boundary at 0.6855 is expected afterwards, followed by another rally to 0.6940.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could extend to 0.6855.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.4160. Today, 9 July 2026, the market is expected to begin an upward move towards 1.4246. The boundaries of a consolidation range around 1.4195 have effectively been established. A downside breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.4137, while an upside breakout would signal the continuation of the upward wave to 1.4290 and possibly further to 1.4373.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current wave for USDCAD. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4160. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downside breakout would open the way to 1.4140, while an upside breakout would trigger a move towards its upper boundary at 1.4295.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a rally to 1.4295.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a downward wave to 4,020. Today, 9 July 2026, the market is expected to break below this level and continue the downward wave towards 3,930, with the downtrend potentially extending to 3,900, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level in the current wave for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,050. A decline to its lower boundary at 3,900 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,900.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is forming a consolidation range around 77.77. Today, 9 July 2026, the market may rise to 80.60 before declining to 77.77. A downside breakout from this range could extend the decline to 72.50. A recovery to 78.30 may then follow, with the potential for a further rally to 85.50. An immediate upside breakout would also open the way towards 85.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level in the current wave for Brent. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 77.77. A downside extension to 72.50 cannot be ruled out before a recovery to 78.30.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest continued growth towards 78.30.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed an upward wave to 62,222. Today, 9 July 2026, the market may begin a downward wave towards 60,660. A consolidation range is effectively forming around this level. A downside breakout could extend the decline to 58,500, while an upside breakout would open the door for a rally to 62,700.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 70,900, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward structure to the central line of the Price Envelope at 62,222. A decline to its lower boundary at 60,660 is expected afterwards, with the downtrend potentially extending to its lower boundary at 59,500.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest a continued decline to 60,660.





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