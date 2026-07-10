Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 10 July 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed a downward wave to 1.1425, followed by an upward move to 1.1460. Today, 10 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a narrow consolidation range around this level. A breakout above the range could extend it towards 1.1500, while a downside breakout would signal continued downward movement towards 1.1380, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.1260, the primary target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1450. A rally towards its upper boundary at 1.1500 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a rally to 1.1500, followed by the beginning of a decline towards 1.1380.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 161.28. Today, 10 July 2026, the market is expected to continue to develop a consolidation range around this level. A decline to 161.20 cannot be ruled out, followed by a rally to 162.30, with the uptrend potentially extending to 163.33. A new consolidation range may then form below this level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around 161.55. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 161.00. Conversely, an upside breakout would open the way towards its upper boundary at 163.33.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a rally to 163.33.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair completed an upward wave to 1.3450. Today, 10 July 2026, the market is expected to decline to 1.3370. A breakout below this level would open the way for the downtrend to continue towards 1.3290. A rebound to 1.3377 may then follow.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market completed an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3450. A downward structure towards its lower boundary at 1.3240 is expected afterwards. This is the first target.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3290.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave to 0.6929 and an upward wave to 0.6950. Today, 10 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range below this level. An upside breakout could trigger a correction towards 0.6977, while a downside breakout may extend the downward wave to 0.6920.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6980. A decline to its lower boundary at 0.6930 is expected afterwards, followed by another rally to 0.6977.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the upward wave could extend to 0.6977.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave, reaching 1.4135. Today, 10 July 2026, the market is expected to begin an upward move towards 1.4190. The boundaries of a consolidation range around 1.4190 have effectively been established. A downside breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.4090, while an upside breakout would signal the continuation of the upward wave to 1.4290 and possibly further to 1.4336.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current wave for USDCAD. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4135. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards 1.4090, while an upside breakout would trigger a move towards its upper boundary at 1.4290.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a rise to 1.4290.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a downward wave to 4,025 and an upward wave to 4,136. Today, 10 July 2026, the market is expected to continue its downward wave towards 4,045, with the downtrend potentially extending to 3,950, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level in the current wave for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,136. A decline to its lower boundary at 3,950 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,950.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent is forming a consolidation range around 75.65. Today, 10 July 2026, the market may rally to 81.05 before declining to 75.65. A downside breakout from this range could extend the decline to 72.50. A recovery to 78.30 may then follow, with the potential for a further rally to 85.50. An immediate upside breakout would also open the way for a move to 88.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level in the current wave for Brent. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 75.65. A downside extension to 74.50 cannot be ruled out before a rally to 81.05.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest a rally to 81.05.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed an upward wave to 62,990. Today, 10 July 2026, the market may continue its upward wave towards 66,560. A consolidation range is effectively forming around 62,980. A downside breakout could extend the decline to 58,500, while an upside breakout would open the way for a rally to 68,000.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 70,900, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. At the moment, the market is developing an upward structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 66,560. A decline to its lower boundary at 62,980 is expected afterwards, with the downtrend potentially extending to its lower boundary at 59,500.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest continued growth towards 66,560.





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