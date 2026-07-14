Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 14 July 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair broke below 1.1410 and completed a downward wave to 1.1375. Today, 14 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a narrow consolidation range around 1.1410. If the price breaks above the range, it could expand towards 1.1500. A downside breakout would signal continued downward movement towards 1.1350, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.1260, the primary target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current downward wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1410. A decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1350 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.1350.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 161.88 and broke above 162.20. Today, 14 July 2026, the market is expected to continue its upward wave towards 162.62. A pullback to 162.20 cannot be ruled out, followed by a rally to 163.40, with the uptrend potentially extending to 164.15. A new consolidation range may then form below this level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current upward wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around 162.20. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 161.50. Alternatively, an upside breakout would pave the way for a move towards its upper boundary at 163.40.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a rally to 163.40.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair has broken below 1.3383 and is forming a downward wave towards 1.3333. Today, 14 July 2026, the market is expected to reach this target and begin a correction towards 1.3373. A decline to 1.3290 may then follow. A breakout below this level would open the potential for the downtrend to continue towards 1.3100.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3290. An upward structure towards its central line at 1.3370 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3290.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave to 0.6914. Today, 14 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout could trigger a correction towards 0.6940, while a downside breakout may extend the downward wave to 0.6855.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6940. A decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6855 is expected afterwards, followed by a rally to 0.6940.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the upward wave could continue to 0.6855.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.4126. Today, 14 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.4055, while an upside breakout would signal the continuation of the upward wave to 1.4230, with the potential to extend to 1.4360.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current wave for USDCAD. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4126. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downside breakout would open the way to 1.4055, while an upside breakout would open the door for a move towards its upper boundary at 1.4230.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.4190.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a downward wave to 3,984. Today, 14 July 2026, the market is expected to form an upward wave towards 4,050. A decline to 3,965 may then follow, with the downtrend potentially extending to 3,910, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level in the current wave for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,050. A decline towards its lower boundary at 3,965 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,965.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent has broken above the 81.15 level and is developing an upward wave towards 86.77. Today, 14 July 2026, the market may continue to rise to 86.77. A decline to 81.15 may then follow. This will effectively establish the boundaries of a consolidation range around 81.15. A downside breakout from the range could extend the decline to 75.65. A recovery to 86.77 may then follow, with the potential for a further rally to 92.75. An immediate upside breakout would also open the way for a move to 92.75.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level in the current wave for Brent. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 81.15. A rally towards its upper boundary at 86.77 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest continued growth to 86.77.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed an upward wave to 64,440 and a downward wave to 61,810. Today, 14 July 2026, the market may develop an upward wave towards 63,000. A consolidation range is effectively forming around this level. A downside breakout could extend the decline to 60,780, while an upside breakout would open the way for a rally to 68,100.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 70,900, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. At the moment, the market is developing a downward structure towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 60,780. A rally to its upper boundary at 68,100 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest a decline to 60,780.





Open Account