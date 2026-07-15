Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, Brent and BTCUSD for 15 July 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair broke below 1.1410 and completed a downward wave to 1.1375. Today, 15 July 2026, the market completed an upward move towards 1.1460. A narrow consolidation range is expected to develop around 1.1425. An upside breakout could expand the range towards 1.1480. If the price breaks lower, the downward wave is expected to continue to 1.1370, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.1260, the primary target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1425. The range may extend towards its upper boundary at 1.1480. A decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1370 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.1370.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 161.61 and broke above the 162.26 level. Today, 15 July 2026, the market is expected to continue its upward wave towards 163.00. A pullback to 162.30 cannot be ruled out, followed by a rally to 163.00, with the uptrend potentially extending to 163.40. A new consolidation range may then form below this level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around 162.26. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 161.50. Conversely, an upside breakout would pave the way for a move towards its upper boundary at 163.40.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a rally to 163.40.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair broke below 1.3383 and completed a downward wave to 1.3343. Today, 15 July 2026, the market completed an upward structure to 1.3443. A broad consolidation range is effectively forming around 1.3400, with potential upside to 1.3451. A downward wave towards 1.3333 may then begin.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3451. A downward structure towards its central line at 1.3333 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a rally to 1.3451, followed by a decline to 1.3333.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed an upward wave to 0.6991. Today, 15 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range below this level. An upside breakout could trigger a correction towards 0.7027, while a downside breakout would signal a downward wave towards 0.6920.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market completed an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6991. A decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6920 is expected afterwards, followed by a rally to 0.6955.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could continue to 0.6920.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.4040. Today, 15 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.4024. Alternatively, an upside breakout would signal a continued upward wave towards 1.4141 and possibly further to 1.4200.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current wave for USDCAD. At the moment, the market completed a downward structure to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4040. A consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downside breakout would open the way to 1.4024, while an upside breakout would pave the way for a move towards its upper boundary at 1.4141.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.4141.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed an upward wave to 4,100. Today, 15 July 2026, the market is expected to form a downward wave towards 3,962. A rally to 4,050 may then follow, before the downtrend continues towards 3,910, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level in the current wave for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market is developing a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,962. A rally towards its central line at 4,050 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,962.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent completed an upward wave to 86.00. Today, 15 July 2026, the market is expected to develop a consolidation range below this level. A further upward move to 86.77 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline to 81.15. The market will effectively establish the boundaries of a consolidation range around 81.15. A downside breakout from this range could extend the decline to 75.65. A recovery to 86.77 may then follow, with the potential for a further rally to 92.75. An immediate upside breakout would open the way towards 92.75.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 98.00, a key level in the current wave for Brent. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 84.70. A rally to 86.77 is expected, followed by a decline towards its central line at 81.15.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest continued growth to 86.77, followed by a decline to 81.15.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed an upward wave to 65,000. Today, 15 July 2026, the market may continue its upward wave towards 65,600. A consolidation range is effectively forming around 64,000. A downside breakout could extend the decline to 62,800, while an upside breakout would open the door for a rally to 68,300.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 70,900, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. At the moment, the market is developing an upward structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 65,600. A decline towards its central line at 63,700 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest continued growth towards 65,600, followed by a drop to 63,700.





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