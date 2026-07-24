Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 24 July 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed an upward wave to 1.1435 and began another downward wave. Today, 24 July 2026, the market has reached 1.1364 and is currently forming a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would open the potential for a rally towards 1.1394, while a downside breakout could extend the downtrend to 1.1313, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current downward wave for EURUSD. The market has formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1435. A downside breakout is expected to trigger a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1313.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.1313.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair found support at 162.96 and continues to develop an upward wave. Today, 24 July 2026, the market is expected to advance towards 164.06. A consolidation range may then form below this level. A decline to 163.30 is possible, followed by a rally to 164.15, with the uptrend potentially extending to 164.80. A new consolidation range may subsequently form below this level.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around 163.70. A downside breakout would open the way towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 163.30, while an upside breakout would open the potential for a wave towards its upper boundary at 164.06.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a rally towards 164.06.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair completed a downward wave to 1.3300. Today, 24 July 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range around 1.3313, possibly extending it towards 1.3370. A new downward wave towards 1.3292 may then begin, with the downtrend potentially continuing towards 1.3190, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave for GBPUSD. Today, the market declined to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3390. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level, followed by a drop towards 1.3349.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3190.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave, reaching 0.6960. Today, 24 July 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would open the potential for a rally towards 0.6988, while a downside breakout could trigger a decline to 0.6925.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6970. A decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6925 is expected next.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could extend to 0.6925.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.4063. Today, 24 July 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards 1.4000, while an upside breakout would signal continued upward movement towards 1.4120 and possibly further to 1.4188.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current wave for USDCAD. The market has completed a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.4063. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards 1.4000, while an upside breakout would extend the upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.4120.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest growth towards 1.4120.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a downward wave to 4,022. Today, 24 July 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. The decline is expected to continue towards 3,917, followed by a rise to 4,044 and a further downtrend towards 3,900, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level in the current wave for XAUUSD. The market has completed a downward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,022. A consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards its lower boundary at 3,917.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,917.





US 500 forecast

On the H4 chart, the US 500 completed a downward wave to 7,400. Today, 24 July 2026, the market may form a consolidation range around this level. A rebound to 7,440 is possible, followed by a decline to 7,288.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 7,480, a key level in the current wave for the US 500. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 7,400. A rebound towards 7,440 is expected, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 7,288.

Technical indicators for today's US 500 forecast suggest a continued decline towards 7,288.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed a downward wave to 64,640. Today, 24 July 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline to 64,000, while an upside breakout would open the potential for a wave towards 67,688.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 63,000, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. The market is currently forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 67,688. A decline towards its central line at 65,400 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest growth towards at least 67,688.





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