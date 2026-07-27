Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 27 July 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed an upward wave, reaching 1.1410. Today, 27 July 2026, the market is expected to decline towards 1.1388 and is currently forming a consolidation range above this level. An upside breakout would open the way for an advance to 1.1416, while a downside breakout could extend the downtrend to 1.1313, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. The market has formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1415. A downside breakout is expected to trigger a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1313.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.1313.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair broke below 163.66 and continues to develop a downward wave towards 163.33. Today, 27 July 2026, the market is expected to reach this level before forming a consolidation range above it. A decline to 163.30 is possible. The pair may then rise towards 164.15, with the uptrend potentially extending to 164.90. A new consolidation range may subsequently form below this level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around 163.66. A downside breakout would open the way towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 163.33, while an upside breakout would pave the way for a move to its upper boundary at 164.15.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a rally towards 164.15.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair completed an upward wave to 1.3361. Today, 27 July 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range around 1.3333. The range may expand upwards to 1.3380. A downward wave towards 1.3270 is then expected, with the downtrend potentially extending to 1.3190, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market is developing an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3380. A consolidation range is expected to form below this level, followed by a decline to 1.3333.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.3190.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave to 0.6960, followed by a correction to 0.7005. Today, 27 July 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range below this level. An upside breakout would open the door for an advance to 0.7010, while a downside breakout could trigger a decline to 0.6955.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for the AUDUSD pair. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6990. A decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6955 is expected next.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest the downward wave could extend towards 0.6955.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.4070. Today, 27 July 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout would open the door for a decline to 1.4000, while an upside breakout could trigger a new upward wave towards 1.4120, potentially extending to 1.4188.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current wave for the USDCAD pair. The market has completed a downward structure towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.4070. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards 1.4000, while an upside breakout would suggest a continued upward movement towards its upper boundary at 1.4120.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a rise towards 1.4120.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a downward wave, reaching 4,022. Today, 27 July 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,060. The downward wave is expected to continue towards 3,965, followed by a rebound to 4,040. The downtrend may then extend to 3,920, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level in the current wave for XAUUSD. The market has completed a downward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,060. Subsequently, a consolidation range is expected to develop above this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards its lower boundary at 3,917.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,917.





US 500 forecast

On the H4 chart, the US 500 completed an upward wave to 7,483. Today, 27 July 2026, the market may form a consolidation range around this level. A rise to 7,500 cannot be ruled out, followed by a decline to 7,320.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 7,480, a key level in the current wave for the US 500. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 7,483. A rise to 7,500 is expected, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 7,320.

Technical indicators for today's US 500 forecast suggest a further decline to 7,320.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed an upward wave to 65,530. Today, 27 July 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout could push the pair lower towards 63,240, while an upside breakout would open the door for an advance to 68,220.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 63,000, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. The market is currently developing an upward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 65,530. A decline towards its lower boundary at 63,240 is expected next.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest a decline to at least 63,240.





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