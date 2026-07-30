Daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD, US 500, and BTCUSD for 30 July 2026.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed a downward wave to 1.1377, followed by a rebound towards 1.1473. Today, 30 July 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. An upside breakout would open the way for a rally towards 1.1488, while a downside breakout could push the price further down to 1.1370, with the downward wave potentially extending to 1.1280, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1680, a key level in the current EURUSD downward wave. The market formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1407. An upside breakout from this range triggered an upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.1473 today. A downward wave towards its central line at 1.1370 is expected next.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.1370.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair broke above 163.63 and continues to develop a consolidation range around this level. Today, 30 July 2026, the market is expected to decline towards 163.20. A consolidation range may then form above this level, followed by a rally towards 164.15, with the uptrend potentially extending to 164.90. A new consolidation range is then expected to develop below this level.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 159.10, a key level in the current wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around 163.63. A downside breakout would open the way for a decline towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 163.00, while an upside breakout could trigger a wave towards its upper boundary at 164.15.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a rise towards 164.15.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair completed an upward wave to 1.3370. Today, 30 July 2026, the market is expected to begin a downward wave towards 1.3290, possibly edging lower towards 1.3200, a local target.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3300, a key level in the current wave. Today, the market is forming a downward wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3290. A consolidation range is then expected to develop above this level, followed by a potential decline towards 1.3200.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave could begin towards 1.3290.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward wave to 0.6921 before rebounding towards 0.6988. Today, 30 July 2026, the market is effectively forming a consolidation range below this level. An upside breakout would open the door for a rally towards 0.7010, while a downside breakout could trigger a decline to 0.6915.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.7200, a key level in the current wave for AUDUSD. The market has completed an upward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6988 and is forming a consolidation range below it today. A downward wave towards its lower boundary at 0.6915 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward wave could begin, aiming for 0.6915.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair completed a downward wave to 1.4024. Today, 30 July 2026, the market is expected to form a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout would open the way for a decline to 1.3996, while an upside breakout could trigger a rally towards 1.4066, with the upward wave potentially extending to 1.4088.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3629, a key level in the current upward wave for USDCAD. The market has completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4024. A consolidation range is expected to develop around this level. A downside breakout would open the way towards its lower boundary at 1.3996, while an upside breakout could push the price up towards its central line at 1.4066.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a rise towards 1.4066.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed an upward wave to 4,115. Today, 30 July 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. A decline to 3,942 is expected, followed by a rally towards 4,050. The downtrend may then extend to 3,900, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,550, a key level in the current wave for XAUUSD. The market has completed an upward wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,115. A consolidation range is expected to develop below this level. A downside breakout could trigger a decline towards its lower boundary at 3,942.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a decline to 3,942.





US 500 forecast

On the H4 chart, the US 500 completed a downward wave to 7,300. Today, 30 July 2026, the market may form a consolidation range around this level. A rebound towards 7,455 is possible, followed by a decline to 7,370.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 7,480, a key level in the current wave for the US 500. The market is currently forming a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 7,300. A rally towards its central line at 7,455 is expected.

Technical indicators for today's US 500 forecast suggest continued growth towards 7,455.





BTCUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, BTCUSD completed a downward wave to 63,288. Today, 30 July 2026, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A downside breakout could trigger a further decline to 63,000, while an upside breakout would open the door for a wave towards 65,550.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 63,000, a key level in the current wave for BTCUSD. The market is currently developing a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 61,520. A rally towards its upper boundary at 64,220 is expected next.

Technical indicators for today's BTCUSD forecast suggest a decline to at least 63,000.





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