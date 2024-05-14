EURUSD reached equilibrium. Overview for 14.05.2024

The primary currency pair is consolidating on Tuesday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0784.

The currency market is clearly conserving strength ahead of this week's release of the US consumer price index report, projected to provide much insight into the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

According to the CME FedWatch monitor, the likelihood of an interest rate cut at the September meeting is 60%.

This week's attention is focused on the US consumer price index, scheduled for release this Wednesday. Core inflation in April is expected to have increased by 0.3% m/m, which is lower than the March value of 0.4% m/m. However, before that, on Tuesday, the US will publish the producer price index statistics for April. The market will meticulously analyse the data to understand how quickly inflation is approaching the 2% target.