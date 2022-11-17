EURUSD is heading for records. Overview for 17.11.2022

The market major on Thursday starts growing again. The current quote is 1.0390.

The evening statistics from the US turned out mixed. Retail sales volume in October grew by 1.3% m/m, while the forecast had been 0.9%. The growth amounted to 8.3% y/y.

Industrial production in the US in October dropped by 0.1% m/m upon growing by 0.1% m/m in September, or by 3.3% y/y.

In both cases, there are details that dictate local changes. However, strategically the US economy reacts quite normally to the speedy growth of crediting price, loan expenses, and other consequences of the interest rate growth.

Many speeches of monetary politicians are scheduled for today in the US. Topics might be totally different, but most probably they will somehow touch upon the perspectives of the financial policy. If the language turns out soft, the dollar might drop deeper.