EUR remains high. Overview for 27.02.2024

The primary currency pair maintains its upward momentum. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0852.

The market is still conserving its strength before the US releases its crucial statistics for the week. These reports will provide insight into the situation in which the US Federal Reserve might begin to decrease the interest rates.

Investors have practically dismissed the possibility of a rate drop at the Fed’s March meeting, shifting their forecasts from May to June.

Today, the US will release durable goods order statistics for January: this indicator is volatile yet demonstrative regarding demand levels. The most critical report – Core PCE – will be published on Thursday. It will illustrate the inflation component tracked by the Fed and on which the regulator bases its monetary decisions.