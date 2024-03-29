EUR has dropped even lower. Overview for 29.03.2024

The primary currency pair continued to decline on Friday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0775.

Market activity will be limited today as Catholic countries observe the Good Friday public holiday. However, this is a stock market date, not a federal one, so statistics will still be published, although investors will not utilise them until Monday.

Today's statistics focus on February's US Core PCE report, the leading price index of personal consumption expenditures. The indicator is expected to have risen by 0.3% that month, slightly lower than in January. On a year-to-year basis, Core PCE could remain at the 2.8% level.

Price pressures remain elevated, allowing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high. This, among other things, supports the US dollar.