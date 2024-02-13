JPY is compelled to retreat. Overview for 13.02.2024

The Japanese yen is weakening against the US dollar again. The current USDJPY exchange rate stands at 149.48.

Upcoming statistics may confirm that the Japanese economy is regaining its position as the world's fourth largest. The main reasons for this are the weak yen and the ageing population.

Japan's GDP in Q4 could have grown by 1.2% after a sharp decline last summer. The data will be released on Thursday.

For a country once the world's largest economy, slipping in the rankings of primary economic systems raises questions about its future development. Currency fluctuations, particularly with the JPY, distort the picture somewhat. However, nothing can change here without action from the Bank of Japan.