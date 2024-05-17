JPY is declining again. Overview for 17.05.2024

The Japanese yen, paired with the US dollar, is retreating at the end of the week. The current USDJPY exchange rate stands at 155.77.

Morning data showed that the Bank of Japan had kept the volume of bond purchases the same, refraining from taking action after reducing the volume earlier in the week.

Investors speculated that the Japanese regulator kept the amounts unchanged, believing that the JPY had already received support from the recent weakening of the US dollar. Meanwhile, traders continue to bet that the BoJ will decide to lower bond purchase parameters at its upcoming meeting.

It is worth noting Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s statement that the central bank has no plans to sell its assets.

This week’s statistics showed a slowdown in the Japanese economy. The country’s GDP in Q1 contracted by 2% y/y, falling short of expectations. Private consumption has declined for four consecutive quarters, dragging down the entire system.

Such a report presents significant challenges for the Bank of Japan, which must balance supporting the economic system and protecting the weak yen.