The DE 40 stock index may switch to an upward trend if the resistance level is broken. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

Germany's PPI for November came in at 0.0%

: Germany’s PPI for November came in at 0.0% Market impact: the data creates a positive background for the German equity market

DE 40 fundamental analysis

The Producer Price Index (PPI) shows how prices change at the producer level — in other words, at the “input” stage for businesses. This is an important indicator of inflationary pressure: when PPI accelerates, companies face higher costs, which can later pass through to consumer prices. When PPI slows or remains flat, it signals a calmer cost environment.

In the current release, PPI (MoM) stood at 0.0%, compared with a forecast of 0.1% and a previous reading of 0.1%. For the German equity market, this usually acts as a moderately positive signal: weaker producer price growth reduces the risk of accelerating inflation and lowers the probability of aggressive action by the central bank, which supports equity valuations.

For the DE 40 index, the effect is most often moderately positive but depends on the structure of its constituents. The index includes many exporters and international corporations, so the reaction may remain restrained. From a business perspective, zero PPI growth implies more predictable costs and less pressure on margins in industries with a high share of raw materials and energy in their cost base.





DE 40 technical analysis

For the DE 40 index, key resistance has formed around 24,400.0, while a new support zone lies near 23,900.0. At present, downwards movement dominates the market, although elevated volatility makes it difficult to assess how long it may last. The nearest indicative downside target stands at 23,435.0.

DE 40 price forecast scenarios:

if support at 23,900.0 is broken, prices may fall to 23,435.0

: if support at 23,900.0 is broken, prices may fall to 23,435.0 Bullish scenario: if resistance at 24,400.0 is broken, prices may rise to 24,930.0





Summary

Overall, Germany’s PPI data point to easing inflationary pressure at the business level. The absence of price growth relative to expectations reduces the risk of further monetary tightening and creates a more stable environment for the corporate sector. For the equity market, this is a moderately positive signal: companies benefit from more predictable costs, while investors gain additional grounds to expect the continuation of favourable financial conditions.

