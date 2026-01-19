Despite the ongoing correction, the overall trend of the DE 40 index remains upward. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.
Germany’s consumer inflation came in at 0.0% month-on-month, in line with expectations, following −0.2% in the previous month. For the equity market, this typically signals that price pressure remains weak and that the disinflationary environment in the economy is still favourable. Since the figure fully matched forecasts, it did not come as a surprise and therefore is unlikely to trigger sharp price movements.
For the DE 40 index, the impact is usually more closely linked to the currency, as the index has a strong export-oriented component. If markets interpret zero inflation as an argument in favour of a more accommodative ECB policy, this may weaken the euro. A weaker euro typically improves exporters’ competitiveness and supports their reported revenues when foreign-currency earnings are converted back into euros. At the same time, the lack of price growth could fuel discussions about weak domestic dynamics in Germany.
For the DE 40 index, the key resistance level is formed at 25,460.0, while the support level is located around 24,460.0. A strong uptrend currently prevails, with prices continuing to reach new all-time highs. The nearest upside target could be 25,940.0.
The DE 40 price forecast considers the following scenarios:
Germany’s CPI at 0.0% m/m, in line with expectations, is broadly neutral for the stock market in the immediate term but slightly supportive in direction, as it confirms weak inflationary pressure and thus underpins expectations of more accommodative financial conditions. For the DE 40, the effect is most likely to manifest itself through changes in the EUR rate and may remain moderately positive if the euro weakens, while staying limited due to the lack of surprise in the data. The nearest upside target remains 25,940.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.