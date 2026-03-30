The bearish trend in the DE 40 stock index is gaining momentum, with prices gearing up to break below the support level. The DE 40 forecast for today is negative.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Germany’s PPI for February fell by 0.5%

Market impact: the data creates a positive backdrop for the German stock market

DE 40 fundamental analysis

The release of Germany’s monthly Producer Price Index at −0.5%, compared to the forecast for a 0.3% increase and the previous reading of −0.6%, can generally be interpreted as a moderately positive signal for the DE 40, but not one that would drive a strong rally on its own. The DE 40 reaction is likely to be mixed: the market may receive short-term support from lower inflation risks, but the upside potential may be limited by doubts about the strength of the economy.

For the DE 40, this means that in the short term, the index may be supported primarily through lower bond yields and improved expectations for interest rates in the eurozone. Weaker price pressure at the producer level increases the probability that the ECB will not face the need to keep tighter conditions for longer than previously expected. This is generally positive for the stock market, as lower rates support stock valuations, especially for large companies with stable cash flows.





DE 40 technical analysis

The DE 40 index formed a resistance level around 23,090.0 and a support level at 22,080.0. Prices are already testing the support level and are highly likely to break below it. If the decline continues, the target could be 21,145.0.

The DE 40 price forecast considers the following scenarios:

Pessimistic DE 40 scenario: a breakout below the 22,080.0 support level could push the index to 21,145.0

Optimistic DE 40 scenario: a breakout above the 23,090.0 resistance level could boost the index to 23,840.0





Summary

Overall, Germany’s PPI data does not appear entirely negative for the DE 40 and the country’s stock market. Rather, it is perceived as a moderately supportive signal in terms of inflation and interest rate expectations, but it also suggests that Germany’s industrial recovery remains fragile. Against this backdrop, the base case is that the market may react calmly or mildly positively, especially in sectors most sensitive to easing inflation pressures. The nearest downside target remains 21,145.0.

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