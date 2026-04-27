The uptrend in the DE 40 stock index may become medium-term if the correction ends within the next few trading sessions. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Germany’s preliminary ZEW Economic Sentiment Index came in at −17.2 in April

Market impact: the data creates a negative backdrop for the German stock market

DE 40 fundamental analysis

The drop in Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index to −17.2, below the forecast of −5.9 and the previous reading of −0.5, is a negative signal for the DE 40 index. The data suggests a significant deterioration in expectations among investors and analysts regarding the outlook for the German economy. For the market, this means participants are increasingly pricing in weaker business activity, potential pressure on corporate earnings, and more cautious investment demand.

This release could put short-term pressure on the DE 40 index. Companies that depend on domestic demand, the industrial cycle, and export orders look particularly vulnerable. Germany remains an economy with a high share of industry and foreign trade, so weaker expectations tend to translate quickly into valuations of large listed companies. If investors interpret the ZEW decline as a sign of a further economic slowdown, demand for German equities could decline, and the DE 40 could face a correction.





DE 40 technical analysis

The DE 40 index has formed resistance around 24,810.0, with the support level shifting to 23,705.0. Prices are rising steadily and retain the potential to hit a new all-time high. The current correction appears to be short-term. If the advance continues, the next target could be 25,370.0.

For the DE 40 price forecast, the following scenarios can be outlined:

Pessimistic DE 40 scenario: a breakout below the 23,705.0 support level could send the index down to 22,655.0

Optimistic DE 40 scenario: a breakout above the 24,810.0 resistance level could drive the index up to 25,370.0





Summary

Overall, the ZEW release is a negative macroeconomic signal for the DE 40 and the German equity market. It increases concerns that Germany’s recovery remains fragile and investor and business expectations are deteriorating faster than previously expected. In the short term, this can cap the index’s upside and raise the likelihood of a corrective move. In the medium term, the next direction will depend on whether weak sentiment is confirmed by actual data on industry, exports, consumption, and corporate earnings. The nearest upside target remains 25,370.0.

Open Account