The uptrend in the DE 40 stock index is unstable, and prices are more inclined to trade within a sideways range. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.
Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment reading was better than expected: the actual figure came in at -10.2 versus the forecast of -19.2 and the previous value of -17.2. Even though the indicator remains in negative territory, the improvement itself may be interpreted by the market as a sign of stabilizing sentiment among investors and analysts. For the DE 40 index, this news can have a moderately positive impact overall, as it reduces concerns about further deterioration in Germany’s economic outlook.
For the German equity market, this may act as a supportive factor, especially if investors begin to anticipate that the economy is gradually emerging from its weakest phase. An improvement in the ZEW index can increase interest in cyclical stocks, since the market often reacts in advance to shifts in expectations. If market participants view these figures as an early signal of a potential recovery in business activity, the DE 40 index may find support via stronger demand for industrial, financial, and export-oriented companies.
In the DE 40 index, resistance has formed around 25,145.0, while support has shifted to 23,810.0. Prices are trading in a sideways channel, although the primary trend is still upward. If growth continues, the target may be 25,475.0.
For the DE 40 price forecast, the following scenarios can be highlighted:
Overall, the release is moderately positive for DE 40 and the German stock market. It points to improving sentiment, but it still does not confirm a confident economic recovery because the indicator remains below zero. Therefore, the most likely market reaction is cautious upside or index stabilization, with the main support potentially coming from industrials, banks, automakers, and export-oriented companies. The nearest upside target remains 25,475.0.
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