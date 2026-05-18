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DE 40 forecast: the index is trading in a range amid increased volatility

18.05.2026

The uptrend in the DE 40 stock index is unstable, and prices are more inclined to trade within a sideways range. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

  • Recent data: Germany’s preliminary ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for May came in at -10.2
  • Market impact: the data creates a negative backdrop for the German stock market

DE 40 fundamental analysis

Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment reading was better than expected: the actual figure came in at -10.2 versus the forecast of -19.2 and the previous value of -17.2. Even though the indicator remains in negative territory, the improvement itself may be interpreted by the market as a sign of stabilizing sentiment among investors and analysts. For the DE 40 index, this news can have a moderately positive impact overall, as it reduces concerns about further deterioration in Germany’s economic outlook.

For the German equity market, this may act as a supportive factor, especially if investors begin to anticipate that the economy is gradually emerging from its weakest phase. An improvement in the ZEW index can increase interest in cyclical stocks, since the market often reacts in advance to shifts in expectations. If market participants view these figures as an early signal of a potential recovery in business activity, the DE 40 index may find support via stronger demand for industrial, financial, and export-oriented companies.

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Index: https://tradingeconomics.com/germany/zew-economic-sentiment-index
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Index: https://tradingeconomics.com/germany/zew-economic-sentiment-index

DE 40 technical analysis

In the DE 40 index, resistance has formed around 25,145.0, while support has shifted to 23,810.0. Prices are trading in a sideways channel, although the primary trend is still upward. If growth continues, the target may be 25,475.0.

For the DE 40 price forecast, the following scenarios can be highlighted:

  • Bearish scenario for DE 40: if support at 23,810.0 is broken, quotes may fall to 23,380.0
  • Bullish scenario for DE 40: if resistance at 25,145.0 is broken, quotes may rise to 25,475.0

DE 40 technical analysis for 18 May 2026
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

DE 40 technical analysis for 18 May 2026

Summary

Overall, the release is moderately positive for DE 40 and the German stock market. It points to improving sentiment, but it still does not confirm a confident economic recovery because the indicator remains below zero. Therefore, the most likely market reaction is cautious upside or index stabilization, with the main support potentially coming from industrials, banks, automakers, and export-oriented companies. The nearest upside target remains 25,475.0.

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