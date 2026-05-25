The upward trend in the DE 40 stock index has shifted into a sideways movement, although the tendency towards growth remains intact. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Germany’s GDP for Q1 2026 increased by 0.3%

Market impact: the data creates a positive backdrop for the German equity market

DE 40 fundamental analysis

Germany’s GDP growth of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, in line with forecasts of 0.3% and above the previous reading of 0.2%, represents a moderately positive signal for the DE 40 index. The fact that the figure matched expectations means the market is unlikely to receive a strong surprise-driven impulse. However, the improvement compared with the previous quarter indicates that the German economy is gradually recovering. For DE 40, this may act as a supportive factor, particularly after periods of weak industrial demand, elevated financing costs, and investor caution.

For the German equity market, such statistics appear generally favourable, although the effect will likely remain restrained. Since the actual figure matched forecasts, a significant portion of positive expectations may already have been priced in. Nevertheless, the improvement from the previous reading may strengthen investor confidence in German companies, particularly those whose revenues depend on domestic demand, industrial activity, and the investment cycle.





DE 40 technical analysis

In the DE 40 index, resistance has formed around 25,145.0, while the support level has shifted towards 23,810.0. Quotes continue to move within a sideways range, while the primary upward trend remains intact. If buyers manage to resume the upward movement, the nearest target may be 25,475.0.

For the DE 40 index price forecast, the following scenarios can be outlined:

Pessimistic forecast for DE 40: if the support level at 23,810.0 is broken, quotes may decline to 23,380.0

Optimistic forecast for DE 40: if the resistance level at 25,145.0 is broken, quotes may rise to 25,475.0





Summary

Overall, the release is moderately positive for DE 40 and the German equity market. The data confirms improving economic momentum but does not create a strong surprise, as the figure matched forecasts. Therefore, the market reaction will likely remain cautiously positive, while the index’s further movement will depend on upcoming data on industry, inflation, consumer demand, and decisions by the European Central Bank. For investors, the key conclusion is that the German economy is showing signs of recovery, although this remains insufficient for a sharp upward revision of market expectations. The nearest upside target remains at 25,475.0.

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