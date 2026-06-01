The DE 40 stock index’s uptrend has shifted into a sideways range, although the upward bias remains. The DE 40 forecast for today is positive.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

Recent data: Germany’s Unemployment Rate (preliminary) for May came in at 6.3%

Market impact: the data creates a positive backdrop for the German stock market

DE 40 fundamental analysis

Germany’s unemployment rate declining to 6.3% versus both the forecast and the prior reading of 6.4% may have a moderately positive impact on the DE 40 index. For the market, this signals that the German labor market is holding up better than expected despite pressure from high interest rates, a weak industrial cycle, and business caution around new investments. Lower unemployment typically supports household incomes, domestic demand, and investor confidence that Germany’s economy is not entering a phase of sharp deterioration.

For the DE 40 index, this news could provide some support—especially if investors interpret it as confirmation that the German economy is stabilizing. However, the effect will most likely be limited because the unemployment rate alone does not fully change the broader picture. The German equity market currently depends not only on domestic macro conditions, but also on external demand, the euro’s dynamics, ECB policy, the state of industrial exports, and corporate earnings of major companies.





DE 40 technical analysis

In the DE 40 index, resistance has formed in the 25,455.0 area, while support has shifted to the 23,810.0 level. Prices continue moving within a sideways range, while the main uptrend remains intact. If buyers manage to resume the advance, the next target could be 25,940.0.

For the DE 40 price forecast, the following scenarios can be highlighted:

Bearish forecast for DE 40: if the support level at 23,810.0 is broken, quotes may fall to 23,380.0

Bullish forecast for DE 40: if the resistance level at 25,455.0 is broken, quotes may rise to 25,940.0





Summary

Overall, the release is moderately positive for the DE 40 and the German stock market because it reduces concerns about a deterioration in Germany’s economic situation. However, it is not a strong enough indicator to trigger a sustainable rally on its own. More likely is moderate support for the index, especially in consumer, financial, and services sectors, while industry, autos, and real estate may show a more restrained reaction. For the DE 40 to continue rising, the market will need additional confirmation of improving business activity, a recovery in industrial production, and ECB policy easing. The nearest upside target remains 25,940.0.

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