The DE 40 is showing strong gains as a Double Bottom pattern forms. The current price stands at 25,631. Find out more in our analysis for 21 September 2026.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

A breakout above 25,735 would confirm the formation of a Double Bottom pattern

The technology sector is supporting the DE 40's rise

DE 40 forecast for 21 September 2026: 26,325

DE 40 fundamental analysis

The DE 40 index is rising after Friday's sharp decline. Buyers are targeting a test of the 25,735 resistance level. A breakout above this level could indicate the formation of a Double Bottom reversal pattern. The main driver of the DE 40's gains today is the technology sector, whose shares are rising amid a global rally in US technology companies and increased demand from institutional investors.

Lower oil prices are providing additional support to the index: Brent quotes have fallen below 100 USD per barrel amid expectations of diplomatic progress following Donald Trump's meetings with the leaders of Iran and China. A fourth consecutive session of falling oil prices is easing inflation concerns and improving margin expectations for major German industrial companies.

The current rise in the DE 40 is supported by several factors, but to confirm the reversal scenario, buyers need to consolidate above the 25,735 resistance level. Overall, the DE 40 outlook for today remains bullish.

DE 40 technical analysis

DE 40 quotes have consolidated above the EMA-65 line. The DE 40 forecast for today suggests a continued rise towards the 26,325 target.

Technical analysis remains in favour of buyers. The Stochastic Oscillator is rebounding from the support line and is preparing to form a bullish crossover near oversold territory. An additional signal in favour of further growth would be a confident breakout above the 25,735 resistance level and a consolidation above it. In this case, buyers would receive confirmation of the Double Bottom pattern, while quotes could break out of the descending correction channel.

At the same time, the risk of an alternative scenario remains if selling pressure intensifies. A break below the lower boundary of the reversal pattern and a consolidation below 25,155 would indicate a resumption of the downward move. In this case, the likelihood of a deeper correction would increase, putting the bullish scenario at risk.





DE 40 trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Buy Stop)

A consolidation above the 25,735 resistance level would indicate the completion of the Double Bottom reversal pattern and point to increasing bullish pressure.

Current price: 25,631

Entry level: 25,735

Stop loss: 25,625

Take profit: 26,325

Risk-to-reward: more than 1:5

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 26 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The main risk to the DE 40 growth scenario is increased selling pressure, which could trigger a break below the lower boundary of the reversal pattern and a consolidation below 25,155.

Summary

The current rise in the DE 40 index towards the 25,735 resistance level is supported by a broad rally in the technology sector and a fall in Brent oil prices below 100 USD per barrel. However, to fully invalidate the bearish trend and confirm the Double Bottom reversal scenario, buyers need to consolidate firmly above resistance.

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