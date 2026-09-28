The DE 40 is showing modest gains as it attempts to build on a rebound driven by the corporate AI boom. The price currently stands at 25,495. Find more details in our analysis for 28 September 2026.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

Geopolitical tensions are adding to pressure on European stock indices

Rising energy prices are increasing cost risks for German industrial companies

The DE 40 remains below the EMA-65 and continues to move within a descending channel

DE 40 forecast for 28 September 2026: 24,825

DE 40 fundamental analysis

The DE 40 index is rising for the third consecutive trading session, while buyers are actively defending the 25,300 support level. However, selling pressure remains, as rising oil prices and heightened geopolitical tensions are limiting demand for European stocks.

Investor optimism about a possible peace agreement weakened after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a ceasefire. Against this backdrop, Brent oil prices returned above 105 USD per barrel, increasing concerns about inflation, interest rates, and rising costs for German industrial companies.

Further declines in the DE 40 are currently being limited by continued interest in semiconductor stocks amid the global AI boom, as well as a local recovery in the consumer sector. These factors are supporting demand for specific index components and preventing sellers from developing a deeper correction.

DE 40 technical analysis

The DE 40 price is declining within a descending channel, and the price holding below the EMA-65 indicates increasing selling pressure. The DE 40 forecast for today, 28 September 2026, suggests a continued decline towards the 24,825 target.

The technical picture for the DE 40 remains in favour of sellers. The Stochastic Oscillator has turned down from the resistance line and formed a bearish crossover, confirming persistent downward momentum. A confident breakout below the 25,300 support level would further support a continued decline. In this case, sellers would see confirmation that the downtrend is set to intensify further.

At the same time, the risk of an alternative scenario remains if buying demand strengthens. A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel and a consolidation above 25,810 would indicate a possible resumption of growth.





DE 40 trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

Prices are currently moving sideways. A consolidation below 25,300 would indicate a breakout below the range’s lower boundary and create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 25,495

Entry level: 25,300

Stop loss: 25,455

Take profit: 24,825

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:3

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 30 September 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The risk to the DE 40 downside scenario remains if buying demand strengthens and the price consolidates above the EMA-65. A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel and the 25,810 resistance level would provide an additional signal in favour of a renewed rise.

Summary

The DE 40 forecast for 28 September 2026 points to continued selling pressure despite attempts by buyers to develop a recovery from the 25,300 support level. The price remaining below the EMA-65 and within the descending channel supports the scenario of a further decline towards 24,825.

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