Rising energy prices and the economic situation in France are putting pressure on the index and limiting growth. The price currently stands at 25,280. Discover more in our analysis for 5 October 2026.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

German manufacturing continued to recover in September

The yield on 10-year German Bunds rose towards multi-year highs

Following a weak US employment report, the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in October fell to around 20.0%

DE 40 forecast for 5 October 2026: 25,115

DE 40 fundamental analysis

The DE 40 fundamental analysis for today, 5 October 2026, takes into account that following the decline, quotes are forming an upward wave and testing the 25,280.0 level.

German manufacturing continued to recover in September, with both output and new orders increasing. However, the recovery remains uneven, while the German government points to an economic slowdown in mid-2026 and weak external demand.

The yield on 10-year German Bunds has climbed to multi-year highs. Higher borrowing costs increase corporate financing costs, make bonds more attractive, and add to pressure on stocks.

Mounting concerns over France's budget and a wider spread between French and German bonds increase the risk of tensions spreading across European markets. At the same time, German Bunds are benefiting from demand as a safe-haven asset.

Following a weak US employment report, the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in October fell to around 20.0%. This reduces the risk of further tightening in financial conditions and potentially supports European equity markets. However, investors are still pricing in the possibility of a December rate hike.

High oil prices and persistent geopolitical risks are fuelling inflationary pressures in Europe. This is particularly significantfor Germany's energy-intensive industrial sector.

The DE 40 outlook takes into account that improving German manufacturing and lower expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike are supporting the index, while weakness in the services sector, high bond yields, elevated energy costs, and France's debt problems are limiting upside potential.

DE 40 technical analysis

On the H4 chart, the DE 40 price has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the lower Bollinger Band and is currently trading around 25,280.0. Since the price is moving within a descending channel, it may continue the corrective wave as the pattern signal plays out, with the pullback target at 25,565.0.

At the same time, the DE 40 forecast also considers an alternative market scenario in which the DE 40 could continue to decline and move towards 25,115.0 without testing the resistance level.





DE 40 trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the support level, with the price consolidating below 25,115, would create conditions for opening short positions.

Current price: 25,280.0

Entry level: 25,115.0

Stop loss: 25,215.0

Take profit: 24,900.0

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 9 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The risk to the DE 40 downside scenario remains if buying demand strengthens. A decline in geopolitical risks and lower energy prices could provide additional signals in favour of further growth.

Summary

The DE 40 price outlook for today is unfavourable for the index, as the economic situation in the eurozone is limiting growth. At the same time, DE 40 technical analysis suggests a corrective rise towards 25,565.0 before a decline.

Open Account