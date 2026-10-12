The DE 40 index is edging higher, but selling pressure persists amid geopolitical risks. The price currently stands at 25,217. Find more details in our analysis for 12 October 2026.

DE 40 forecast: key takeaways

The technical picture for the DE 40 remains bearish despite a corrective rise in prices

The unstable situation in the Middle East maintains the risk of a further rise in oil prices and increased inflationary pressure

DE 40 forecast for 12 October 2026: 24,805

DE 40 fundamental analysis

The DE 40 index is correcting within a descending channel. The fundamental backdrop appears moderately positive amid a recovery in European equity markets. Lower oil prices and eurozone bond yields are supporting demand for equities by easing concerns about inflation and borrowing costs. At the same time, the situation in the Middle East remains unstable, so a renewed rise in oil prices could revive inflation concerns and limit the German index's recovery potential.

Investors are also focused on the corporate earnings season. Results from European companies will help assess business resilience amid high borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainty. Upcoming US inflation data will also affect sentiment: faster consumer price growth could strengthen expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance and dampen demand for risk assets.

In the short term, the DE 40 remains under selling pressure despite the ongoing correction. Geopolitical risks and upcoming macroeconomic releases could increase volatility and strengthen bearish momentum. The DE 40 outlook for 12 October 2026 remains bearish.

DE 40 technical analysis

The DE 40 is edging higher, with buyers gaining a foothold above the EMA-65. Despite the local recovery, the technical picture remains bearish. The DE 40 forecast for today, 12 October 2026, suggests a renewed decline towards 24,805.

The Stochastic Oscillator has reached overbought territory, creating conditions for renewed downward momentum. A firm breakout below the 25,075 support level would confirm the bearish scenario and indicate that quotes have moved below the lower boundary of the corrective channel. In this case, selling pressure would intensify, opening the way for a further decline towards the target level.

An alternative scenario suggests increased buying demand and a continued upward correction. A breakout above the upper boundary of the descending channel, with quotes consolidating above 25,355, would indicate weakening bearish momentum and open the door for a further recovery in the index.





DE 40 trading scenario for today

Trading scenario (Sell Stop)

A breakout below the lower boundary of the bullish correction channel, with quotes consolidating below 25,075, would create conditions for opening short positions, with a downside target at 24,805.

Current price: 25,217.3

Entry level: 25,075.0

Stop loss: 25,205.0

Take profit: 24,805.0

Risk-to-reward ratio: more than 1:2

The trade idea is valid until 8:00 AM on 16 October 2026 (server time, UTC+3).

Risk factors

The risks to the DE 40 downside scenario are linked to a recovery in European equity markets and a decline in oil prices and eurozone bond yields, which could support demand for equities. Weaker-than-expected US inflation data could serve as an additional growth driver for the DE 40, while a breakout above 25,355 would call the persistence of the downward momentum into question.

Summary

In the short term, the DE 40 forecast for 12 October 2026 retains downside potential towards 24,805. A breakout below the 25,075 support level would signal a renewed decline.

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